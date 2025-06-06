CSE Bulletin: Name & Symbol Change And Consolidation - Musk Metals Corp. (MUSK)

As a result, the outstanding shares of the company will be reduced to approximately 5,118,315 common shares.

The shares will begin trading on a consolidated basis and with a new name, symbol, and CUSIP number on June 10, 2025.

Please note that all open orders will be canceled at the end of business on June 9, 2025. Dealers are reminded to re-enter their orders taking into account the share consolidation.

_________________________________

Musk Metals Corp. (MUSK) a annoncé un changement de nom et de symbole en Germanium Mining Corp. (GMC) et une consolidation de ses actions ordinaires émises et en circulation sur la base d'une (1) action ordinaire post-consolidation pour chaque huit (8) actions ordinaires pré-consolidation.

En conséquence, le nombre d'actions en circulation de la société sera réduit à environ 5 118 315 actions ordinaires.

Les actions commenceront à se négocier sur une base consolidée et avec un nouveau nom, un nouveau symbole, et un nouveau numéro CUSIP le 10 juin 2025.

Veuillez noter que toutes les commandes ouvertes seront annulées à la fin des activités le 9 juin 2025. Les courtiers sont rappelés de réinscrire leurs commandes en tenant compte de la consolidation des actions.