CSE Bulletin: Name & Symbol Change And Consolidation - Musk Metals Corp. (MUSK)
|
Trading on a Consolidated Basis/Négociation sur une Base Consolidée :
|
Le 10 juin/June 2025
|
Record Date/Date d'Enregistrement :
|
Le 10 juin/June 2025
|
Anticipated Payment Date/Date de Paiement Prévue :
|
Le 10 juin/June 2025
|
New Name/Nouveau Nom :
|
Germanium Mining Corp.
|
New Symbol/Nouveau Symbole :
|
GMC
|
NEW/NOUVEAU CUSIP :
|
37405C 10 6
|
NEW/NOUVEAU ISIN :
|
CA 37405C 10 6 8
|
Old Symbol/Vieux Symbole :
|
MUSK
|
Old/Vieux CUSIP & ISIN :
|
62757L207/CA62757L2075
If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: ... .
Pour toute question ou information complémentaire, veuillez contacter Listings au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à: ... .
SOURCE: Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Koywe Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Expanding Stablecoin Liquidity Across Latin America
- BC.GAME Unveils New Logo, Strengthens Crypto Integration In Igaming Ecosystem
- Nodit Launches Blockchain MCP To Bring Blockchain Context To Gpts And AI Tools
- XDC Network Concludes Integration With Utila Enabling Institutional Access To Custody Assets
- Mantle And Republic Technologies Forge Strategic Partnership To Pioneer Institutional Meth Integration
- From Private Equity To Public: Trace ASI's AI For Crypto Hits 87% Success Rate
CommentsNo comment