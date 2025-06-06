403
Health Officials Visited Several Hospitals, Health Centers On First Day Of Eid Al-Adha
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, June 6 (KUNA) -- Ministry of Health officials conducted field visits to hospitals and health facilities across the country on Friday as part of their commitment to providing continuous healthcare during official holidays.
Led by Minister Dr. Ahmad Al-Awadhi, the inspections focused on technical departments, overall preparedness, and the availability of medical supplies for efficient services during Eid.
Eng. Adel Al-Rashidi, Assistant Undersecretary for Digital Health Affairs, emphasized the importance of digital infrastructure in improving service quality.
Abdulrahman Al-Fares, Assistant Undersecretary for Administrative Affairs, stressed the importance of high coordination during official holidays.
At Al-Sabah Hospital, Dr. Munther Al-Hasawi, Assistant Undersecretary for Public Health Affairs, underlined the importance of preventive services, even during holidays.
Khalid Al-Yassin, Assistant Undersecretary for Medicines and Medical Equipment, noted that maintaining vital supplies during Eid is a priority.
At Al-Adan Hospital, Dr. Abdullah Al-Fares monitored preparations and praised the staff's responsiveness.
At the same time, Dr. Hisham Kalander inspected emergency services at Jaber Al-Ahmad Hospital, affirming the facility's role in ensuring access to healthcare.
Eng. Abdulaziz Al-Tasha at Jahra Hospital discussed logistical support, and Dr. Ahmad Asad inspected dental clinics for readiness during Eid, commending medical teams for their dedication. Officials expressed gratitude to staff for maintaining 24-hour health services even on holidays. (end)
