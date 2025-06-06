Sir Andy Roberts: 'The Grandfather' Of West Indies Pace Bowling

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global) ST JOHN'S, Antigua – Anderson Montgomery Roberts, the first Antiguan to represent the West Indies in Test cricket, was a trailblazer who redefined fast bowling. With blistering pace generated from his explosive sprint to the crease, he reawakened excitement and anticipation in the stands. A man of action and magnetic presence, Roberts commanded the attention of all.

Lethal and menacing with the ball in hand, he was the undisputed leader of a legendary bowling pack - one the cricketing world had never seen before and has arguably never seen since. This fearsome quartet roared across continents, terrorising and conquering batsmen wherever they played. Nicknamed“The Grandfather” of West Indies pace bowling, Roberts was the prototype: the first of many to spearhead the golden era of West Indies dominance, unleashing pace like fire.

The modern West Indian game - built on a formidable lineup of fast bowlers that powered the team for over two decades - began with him. His speed came not just from brute strength, but from perfect timing and rhythm, supported by his massive shoulders. His bouncer, in particular, was among the most feared in world cricket.

What made Roberts even more dangerous was his cunning. He famously had two versions of his stock bouncer. The first was slightly slower, often easily handled by batsmen - a deliberate trap. The second, almost identical in delivery but far quicker, caught many off guard. Expecting another tame bouncer, batsmen often misjudged the pace and bounce, resulting in dismissals or painful blows. It was a masterful deception that defined his brilliance.

Roberts also made his mark with the bat during the inaugural Cricket World Cup in 1975. While he took eight miserly wickets at an economy rate of under three runs per over, one of his most memorable contributions came in a dramatic run chase against Pakistan in Birmingham. Chasing 267, West Indies stumbled to 166 for 8. After a gritty 37-run stand between Deryck Murray and Vanburn Holder, 64 runs were still needed when last man Roberts joined Murray at the crease.

Displaying unshakable composure, Roberts contributed an unbeaten 24 in a thrilling one-wicket victory, sealing the win by calmly turning Wasim Raja to midwicket for the final runs. It was a classic example of his cool temperament and value under pressure.

A standout performer, team leader, and World Cup winner, Roberts was named Wisden Cricketer of the Year in 1975 and was rightfully inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame in 2009.

