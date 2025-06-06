US Coast Guard Offloads More Than $138 Million In Illicit Drug Interdictions In Caribbean Sea

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)MIAMI, USA – US Coast Guard Cutter Valiant's crew offloaded 17,450 pounds of cocaine and 2,585 pounds of marijuana worth $132 million, Friday, at Port Everglades.

US Coast Guard Cutter Vigorous crew offloaded approximately 840 pounds of cocaine worth an estimated $6.2 million, Thursday, at Coast Guard Base Miami Beach.

The seized contraband was the result of six interdictions in the Caribbean Sea by Coast Guard and interagency partners.

“I am incredibly proud of our Valiant team and how they exemplify American values. They sacrifice time away from their families and when necessary, put themselves in harm's way to secure our borders and protect the American people,” said Cmdr. Matthew Press, commanding officer of Valiant.“Collaborating with the United States Navy, Royal Canadian, and Royal Netherlands Navies, our multinational team disrupted transnational criminal organizations making the world a safer place.”

On May 19 , a maritime patrol aircraft located a suspicious vessel approximately 85 miles north of Aruba. Valiant's crew interdicted the vessel and seized approximately 2,645 pounds of cocaine.

On May 22 , a maritime patrol aircraft located a suspicious vessel approximately 170 miles north of Aruba. Valiant's crew interdicted the vessel and seized approximately 7,750 pounds of cocaine.

On May 25 , a maritime patrol aircraft located a suspicious vessel approximately 290 miles south of the Dominican Republic. USS Gravely's crew and embarked U.S. Coast Guard Law Enforcement Detachment 401 interdicted the vessel and seized approximately 840 pounds of cocaine. The narcotics were transferred to the Vigorous.

On May 29 , a maritime patrol aircraft located a suspicious vessel approximately 140 miles south of the Dominican Republic. His Majesty's Canadian Ship William Hall's crew and embarked Coast Guard LEDET 103 interdicted the vessel and seized approximately 750 pounds of cocaine. The narcotics were transferred to the Valiant.

On May 29 , a maritime patrol aircraft located a suspicious vessel approximately 15 miles north of Venezuela. The Royal Netherlands Navy ship HNLMS Friesland crew and embarked Coast Guard LEDET 404 interdicted the vessel and seized approximately 4,050 pounds of cocaine and 2,585 pounds of marijuana. The narcotics were transferred to the Valiant.

On May 31 , a maritime patrol aircraft located a suspicious vessel approximately 185 miles north of Colombia. HMCS William Hall's crew and embarked Coast Guard LEDET 103 interdicted the vessel and seized approximately 2,250 pounds of cocaine. The narcotics were transferred to the Valiant.

The following crews assisted with interdiction operations:



Joint Interagency Task Force-South (JIATF-S) ;

US Coast Guard Tactical Law Enforcement Team South;

US Coast Guard Tactical Law Enforcement Team Pacific;

USS Gravely (DDG 107) ;

U.S. Navy Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 74 ;

Royal Netherlands Navy ship HNLMS Friesland (P-842) ;

HMCS William Hall (AOPV 433) ; Seventh Coast Guard District watchstanders.

Detecting and interdicting illicit drug traffickers on the high seas involves significant interagency and international coordination. Joint Interagency Task Force-South, in Key West, conducts the detection and monitoring of aerial and maritime transit of illegal drugs. Once an interdiction becomes imminent, the law enforcement phase of the operation begins, and control of the operation shifts to the US Coast Guard for the interdiction and apprehension phases. Interdictions in the Caribbean Sea are performed by members of the US Coast Guard under the authority and control of the Seventh Coast Guard District, headquartered in Miami.

These interdictions relate to Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces' Strike Force initiatives and designated investigations. OCDETF identifies, disrupts, and dismantles the highest-level criminal organizations that threaten the United States using a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach.

USCGC Valiant is a 210-foot medium endurance cutter homeported in Jacksonville under U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Area Command .

USCGC Vigorous is a 210-foot medium endurance cutter homeported in Virginia Beach, Virginia under US Coast Guard Atlantic Area Command.

Crew members aboard USCGC Valiant (WMEC 621) offloads approximately $138 million worth of illicit drugs at Port Everglades, Florida, June 6, 2025. The seized contraband was the result of five interdictions in the Caribbean Sea by Coast Guard and interagency partners. (US Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Eric Rodriguez)

