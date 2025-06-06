403
Nagasaki's Hidden Christians Face Oblivion, Risking A Priceless Legacy
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) On Ikitsuki Island, Nagasaki, fewer than 100 Hidden Christians whisper ancient prayers, clinging to a faith forged in secrecy, reports the Ikitsuki Island Museum.
These Kakure Kirishitan, who preserved Christianity during Japan's 1614–1873 ban, teeter on extinction. Their rituals, a haunting blend of Catholic and Japanese traditions, captivate scholars but fade with each passing elder.
In 1549, Portuguese Jesuits planted Christianity in Nagasaki, winning converts among samurai and peasants. The Tokugawa shogunate outlawed it in 1614, executing 30,000 believers by 1640. Survivors hid, disguising crosses as Buddhist charms and Mary as Kannon.
They chanted Latin“Orasho” prayers in secret, passing faith through whispers. In 1865, 15 Hidden Christians stunned French priests at Oura Church, revealing their unbroken devotion.
Today, elderly practitioners gather in dim homes, worshiping the“Closet God” in hidden alcoves. Only 100 remain, mostly on Ikitsuki and Goto Islands, with no baptisms since 1994.
In the 1940s, 30,000 Hidden Christians thrived in Nagasaki, 10,000 on Ikitsuki alone. Now, young islanders chase urban jobs, leaving rural traditions behind. Japan's Shinto-Buddhist culture overshadows their faith, and without clergy, their practices falter.
Nagasaki's Vanishing Faith
Shigeo Nakazono, museum director, warns that communal bonds, once vital in farming villages, fray as cities beckon. This loss threatens a cultural jewel. Goto's UNESCO World Heritage churches draw 200,000 tourists yearly, fueling local shops and guides.
Ikitsuki's museum, showcasing hidden crucifixes, employs dozens and attracts researchers. Preserving the Kakure Kirishitan could sustain these gains, but their rituals die with the elderly. Each fading voice erases a story of defiance, etched in Nagasaki's hills.
The Kakure Kirishitan embody resilience, their faith a testament to human endurance. Losing them dims a historical beacon, slashing tourism and cultural wealth.
Businesses urge documentation, while historians plead for preservation. Without action, Nagasaki risks squandering a legacy that could inspire and enrich for generations.
