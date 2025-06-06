403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Mexico's Churches Face Cartel Violence As State Control Weakens
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Official government and international reports indicate that Mexican cartels have seized direct control of about one third of the country's territory, while their influence-through extortion, intimidation, and criminal activity-extends into roughly 75% of Mexico.
Cartel violence now affects daily life in both urban and rural areas, with churches, especially evangelical and Catholic communities, increasingly caught in the crossfire.
The state's inability to maintain order has allowed criminal groups to operate with impunity, threatening not only individuals but also the economic and social stability of entire regions.
In Jalisco, authorities discovered Rancho Izaguirre, a 2.5-acre site used by the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG) for training and executions. Investigators found mass graves, ashes, and hundreds of personal items, confirming that the site operated as a recruitment and extermination camp.
The Mexican Bishops' Conference called it one of the cruelest expressions of organized crime. The remains of around 200 people have been recovered, and families continue to search for missing relatives.
Cartels have intensified forced recruitment of minors, especially in Baja California, Guerrero, Michoacán, Guanajuato, and Zacatecas. The Ministry of the Interior and child advocacy groups estimate that over 145,000 minors are at risk.
Criminals lure children with false job offers or threats, using them as lookouts, extortionists, or even hitmen. The state has failed to implement effective protection programs, leaving entire generations vulnerable.
Churches have become both sanctuaries and targets. In 2024, seven young people were killed at a church event in Guanajuato, Mexico 's deadliest state with 2,597 homicides that year.
Cartels also extort church leaders, demanding payments from offerings and threatening violence if they refuse. Pastors and their families face kidnappings, ransom demands, and attacks, often forcing churches to close or reduce services.
In some regions, evangelical communities have suffered physical attacks, property destruction, and forced displacement. The violence disrupts not only religious life but also local economies.
Church leaders who resist cartel demands risk losing their businesses and livelihoods. The absence of state protection erodes trust in institutions and weakens the social fabric, making it harder for communities to recover.
This crisis matters because it signals a breakdown of both security and economic opportunity across large parts of Mexico.
As cartels tighten their grip, businesses, families, and religious groups lose their ability to operate freely and safely. The unchecked advance of organized crime threatens the future stability and prosperity of the country.
Cartel violence now affects daily life in both urban and rural areas, with churches, especially evangelical and Catholic communities, increasingly caught in the crossfire.
The state's inability to maintain order has allowed criminal groups to operate with impunity, threatening not only individuals but also the economic and social stability of entire regions.
In Jalisco, authorities discovered Rancho Izaguirre, a 2.5-acre site used by the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG) for training and executions. Investigators found mass graves, ashes, and hundreds of personal items, confirming that the site operated as a recruitment and extermination camp.
The Mexican Bishops' Conference called it one of the cruelest expressions of organized crime. The remains of around 200 people have been recovered, and families continue to search for missing relatives.
Cartels have intensified forced recruitment of minors, especially in Baja California, Guerrero, Michoacán, Guanajuato, and Zacatecas. The Ministry of the Interior and child advocacy groups estimate that over 145,000 minors are at risk.
Criminals lure children with false job offers or threats, using them as lookouts, extortionists, or even hitmen. The state has failed to implement effective protection programs, leaving entire generations vulnerable.
Churches have become both sanctuaries and targets. In 2024, seven young people were killed at a church event in Guanajuato, Mexico 's deadliest state with 2,597 homicides that year.
Cartels also extort church leaders, demanding payments from offerings and threatening violence if they refuse. Pastors and their families face kidnappings, ransom demands, and attacks, often forcing churches to close or reduce services.
In some regions, evangelical communities have suffered physical attacks, property destruction, and forced displacement. The violence disrupts not only religious life but also local economies.
Church leaders who resist cartel demands risk losing their businesses and livelihoods. The absence of state protection erodes trust in institutions and weakens the social fabric, making it harder for communities to recover.
This crisis matters because it signals a breakdown of both security and economic opportunity across large parts of Mexico.
As cartels tighten their grip, businesses, families, and religious groups lose their ability to operate freely and safely. The unchecked advance of organized crime threatens the future stability and prosperity of the country.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Koywe Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Expanding Stablecoin Liquidity Across Latin America
- BC.GAME Unveils New Logo, Strengthens Crypto Integration In Igaming Ecosystem
- Nodit Launches Blockchain MCP To Bring Blockchain Context To Gpts And AI Tools
- XDC Network Concludes Integration With Utila Enabling Institutional Access To Custody Assets
- Mantle And Republic Technologies Forge Strategic Partnership To Pioneer Institutional Meth Integration
- From Private Equity To Public: Trace ASI's AI For Crypto Hits 87% Success Rate
CommentsNo comment