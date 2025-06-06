Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
NEDHSA To Host Jiggaerobics Event

2025-06-06 07:00:47
"Fitness plays an important role in mental health and, when coupled with proper exercise, is a strong predictor of positive health outcomes," Dr. Sizer said. "By hosting events such as JiggAerobics, we are providing an opportunity for citizens of northeast Louisiana to engage in healthy activities and learn about the interconnectedness of their mental and physical health."

The event is part of NEDHSA's #getfitHSA initiative, which supports NEDHSA's integrated care model by increasing access to healthy activities and informing communities about the importance of staying fit and active.

Data shows that heart disease, obesity and other physical illnesses are correlated with various forms of trauma, stress and mental illness, Dr. Sizer said.

The event will be led by JiggAerobics founder LaDonte Lotts, also known as "Mr. Get Right." The dance-based fitness program fuses jigging -- an energetic Louisiana dance style -- with Lotts' dance moves and numerous plyometric exercises.

NEDHSA consistently works to understand the unique health care needs of the citizens of Northeast Louisiana.

"Once we understand the needs and wishes of the people, we actively put programs and services in place to help meet people where they are," Dr. Sizer said.

Register for free tickets at eventbrite

