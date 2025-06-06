Hawkins Creek Wins Big At Gregg County Senior Games
Adding to the festivities, Hawkins Creek brought their beloved homemade ice cream to share with attendees. Crafted right in the heart of the community, their ice cream has become a local favorite. At one point, the line stretched across the entire venue as guests eagerly waited to enjoy the treat.
"We are incredibly proud of our residents and team," said a representative from Hawkins Creek. "Their passion, energy, and community spirit truly reflect what our community is all about."
Congratulations to the entire Hawkins Creek team for showing up, standing out, and making a memorable impact at this year's games!
SOURCE Sagora
