Hawkins Creek Wins Big At Gregg County Senior Games

The energy was electric, especially during the volleyball tournament, where the Hawkins Creek team displayed incredible determination and teamwork to take home the top trophy. "The excitement in the room was unreal-it felt like a Dallas Cowboys football game," one team member shared.

Adding to the festivities, Hawkins Creek brought their beloved homemade ice cream to share with attendees. Crafted right in the heart of the community, their ice cream has become a local favorite. At one point, the line stretched across the entire venue as guests eagerly waited to enjoy the treat.

"We are incredibly proud of our residents and team," said a representative from Hawkins Creek. "Their passion, energy, and community spirit truly reflect what our community is all about."

Congratulations to the entire Hawkins Creek team for showing up, standing out, and making a memorable impact at this year's games!

SOURCE Sagora