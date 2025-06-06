Spartech Announces Comprehensive Refinancing Transaction

ST. LOUIS, June 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Spartech, LLC ("Spartech" or the "Company"), a leading manufacturer of engineered thermoplastics and custom packaging solutions, announced today a refinancing of various balance sheet obligations designed to reduce leverage, provide additional liquidity, and enhance financial flexibility.

The refinancing transaction will bolster Spartech's liquidity by reducing debt service and providing the Company with a new capital commitment of $45 million and the financial flexibility to support the Company's operations, enhance growth, and strengthen relationships with its customers and sales channels.

The transaction is being implemented with the unanimous support and participation of Spartech's existing investors, including the Company's equity and lender stakeholders.

Jim Elliott, Spartech CEO, said: "I'm delighted to announce the refinancing of Spartech and the substantial new money investment in the business by Spartech's existing lenders. I'm also grateful for the collaborative approach of Spartech's equity and lender stakeholders in executing this transaction that will greatly strengthen Spartech's financial position and allow the Company to pursue a broad range of exciting business opportunities."

About Spartech

Spartech is a leader in specialized solutions for engineered materials, with proven manufacturing processes for highly technical acrylic and plastic applications in aerospace, healthcare, packaging and more. For the most demanding markets, Spartech provides intelligent and innovative solutions to make our world a safer, easier and better place to live. To learn more, visit: .

About our Value

At Spartech, everything we do is focused on helping make the products we use, and the world in which we live, safer, easier, and better. From new, lightweight materials for electric vehicles, to sustainable packaging solutions for consumer goods, to protective canopies for military aircraft, Spartech solutions are found in every corner of our modern world. Anywhere you find Spartech, you will find innovation. In products that are more recyclable. Use less energy. Create more value. We are Spartech. One company with a single purpose: To Make It Better.

SOURCE Spartech

