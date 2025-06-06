AI Insider Blows The Lid Off Musk's Secret AI Operation
In a newly released briefing, bestselling author and tech expert James Altucher reveals the details of a covert AI operation led by Elon Musk that, until now, has gone almost entirely unreported.
Known as Project Colossus, the facility was built by Musk's AI company, xAI, and is allegedly housing the highest-density AI computing power in the Western Hemisphere.
“The AI Mothership”
Altucher says the project has quietly surpassed every major tech firm in the race for AI dominance - including OpenAI, Microsoft, Meta, and even Nvidia.
“Elon Musk has created the AI mothership... an innovation of such enormous proportion... that he has already surpassed all the leading AI developers.”
He adds that the complex is powered by 200,000 high-performance AI chips - and growing.
“Making it the most advanced AI facility known to man.”
Buried in a Warehouse. Unleashed by Policy.
According to Altucher, the project only became possible after a specific presidential action early in Trump's second term.
“In one of his FIRST acts as President... Donald Trump overturned Executive Order #14110.”
That order had previously restricted advanced AI development in the name of safety and oversight. Its removal, Altucher says, opened the floodgates.
Not a Tool. A Turning Point.
Altucher warns that this isn't just about AI doing tasks faster. This is a leap into self-operating systems that think, react, and solve.
“AI 2.0... gives that knowledge to intelligent machines that I believe will solve our problems for us.”
He claims a major update to Colossus - scheduled before July 1 - could mark the moment America enters a new technological era.
About James Altucher
James Altucher is a computer scientist, entrepreneur, and bestselling author with four decades of experience in artificial intelligence and innovation. His past work includes contributions to IBM's Deep Blue supercomputer and the early development of AI-driven market systems. His recent briefings focus on the intersection of AI, secrecy, and national acceleration.
