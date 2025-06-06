Noisecuretm Founder Earns LEED Green Associate Credential, Strengthening Brand's Commitment To Sustainable Design

NoiseCure delivers precise, design-forward acoustic solutions in critical environments that reduce noise without compromising style.

NoiseCure is a leader in acoustic solutions, focusing on absorbing, blocking, and covering sound in critical environments.

Sara Beth Joyner leads NoiseCureTM with a focus on wellness, environmental design, and acoustic innovation.

New credential strengthens the role NoiseCureTM plays in environmentally conscious design for healthcare and commercial environments.

- Sara Beth JoynerDALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- NoiseCureTM , a brand dedicated to acoustic wellness through thoughtful environmental design, proudly announced that its founder, Sara Beth Joyner, has officially earned her LEED Green Associate credential from the U.S. Green Building Council. This certification represents a significant milestone in NoiseCureTM's mission to deliver sustainable, design-forward solutions for noise reduction in healthcare and commercial spaces.Sara Beth's achievement reinforces NoiseCureTM's position aimed toward aesthetics, functionality, and environmental responsibility. As a LEED Green Associate, she brings validated expertise in sustainable building practices, green materials, and energy-efficient design - all of which directly align with the NoiseCureTM ethos of creating spaces that feel better, function better, and perform better.“This certification isn't just a credential, it's a promise,” says Sara Beth.“Our work will continue to meet the highest standards of environmental stewardship while never compromising on design integrity or acoustic performance.”NoiseCureTM, a standalone company that originated from HACQAH, specializes in customizable acoustic solutions including wall panels, ceiling baffles, and integrated sound control elements. With Sara Beth's EDAC certification, and now LEED Green Associate Certification, the brand is well-positioned to collaborate on LEED-certified building projects, advance sustainability goals, and support clients focused on wellness, compliance, and environmentally conscious design.To learn more about NoiseCureTM and its full range of acoustic offerings, visit

