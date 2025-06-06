PVBC STOCK ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLC Is Investigating Whether The Sale Of Provident Bancorp, Inc. Is Fair To Shareholders
Halper Sadeh encourages Provident shareholders to click here to learn more about their legal rights and options or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or ... or ... .
The investigation concerns whether Provident and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to, among other things: (1) obtain the best possible consideration for Provident shareholders; (2) determine whether NB Bancorp is underpaying for Provident; and (3) disclose all material information necessary for Provident shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration.
On behalf of Provident shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLC may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits. We would handle the action on a contingent fee basis, whereby you would not be responsible for out-of-pocket payment of our legal fees or expenses.
Halper Sadeh LLC represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.
Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.
