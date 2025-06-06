Attorney Ian Piasecki Of Phillips & Associates Invited To Multi-Million Dollar Advocates Forum

The case result not only garnered praise from his colleagues but also caught the attention of the Multi-Million Dollar Advocates Forum, which offers its membership to fewer than 1% of all practicing U.S. attorneys. To earn an invitation, a trial attorney must have acted as principal counsel in at least one case that resulted in a verdict, settlement, or award of $2,000,000 or more. First founded in 1993, the Multi-Million Dollar Advocates Forum and the Million Dollar Advocates Forum are today considered to be one of the most prestigious and respected legal organizations in the world, and its members are widely considered to be "attorneys to watch."

Attorney Piasecki is admitted to practice in New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and the United States District Courts for the Southern and Eastern Districts of New York, District of New Jersey, and the Eastern District of Pennsylvania. Before joining Phillips & Associates, he gained valuable experience in private practice, working for law firms that primarily handled workers' compensation, personal injury, toxic tort, insurance law, commercial litigation, real estate, and Americans with Disability Act litigation cases. Attorney Piasecki's extensive practice experience as a litigator for both plaintiffs and defendants has given him incredible insight into processes for both sides of a case, which allows him to analyze the industries in which his clients and their employers work.

For more information about the Multi-Million Dollar Advocates Forum, visit: . For more information about Attorney Piasecki and Phillips & Associates, inquiring parties should visit: .

Media Contact:

Vanessa Keys

[email protected]

SOURCE Phillips & Associates