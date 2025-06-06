Barakat + Bossa Recognized In Chambers And Partners USA 2025 Guide

- Brian BarakatCORAL GABLES, FL, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Barakat + Bossa is pleased to announce that it has been selected for the third consecutive year in Chambers USA 2025 in the category of Litigation: General Commercial: Highly Regarded in Florida. This continued recognition reinforces the firm's standing as a premier litigation firm, trusted by clients to resolve complex commercial disputes with precision, strategy, and results. While commercial litigation remains a cornerstone of the firm's practice, Barakat + Bossa also counsels clients across a range of other high-stakes legal matters, reflecting its broader commitment to sophisticated, solutions-oriented advocacy.In its 2025 guide, Chambers and Partners commended Barakat + Bossa's strength in commercial litigation and its commitment to client service, stating:“The firm has legal excellence, a client-centered approach, and experienced leadership.” One client added:“The team consistently delivers exceptional service, always tailoring their advice to meet my specific needs.” With nearly two dozen attorneys-many of whom hail from Am Law firms, government agencies, and judicial clerkships-Barakat + Bossa combines top-tier litigation talent with the efficiency and responsiveness of a boutique. The firm represents entrepreneurs, high-growth companies, and global businesses in disputes spanning four continents.“We are honored to be recognized by Chambers USA for the third year in a row,” said Brian Barakat, Managing Partner of Barakat + Bossa.“This distinction underscores the hard work and commitment of our talented team, who consistently deliver exceptional results for our clients. We continue to focus on providing high-impact legal counsel and personalized attention that sets us apart in the legal industry and our continued success is a direct reflection of our dedication to the highest standards of service and the trust our clients place in us.”Chambers and Partners is the leading independent professional legal research company operating across 200 jurisdictions globally. Since its founding in 1990, Chambers has delivered detailed rankings and insights into the world's top lawyers, law firms, and legal departments. Recognized for its thorough research methodology, Chambers' rankings are based on in-depth interviews and analysis of lawyers' capabilities, achievements, and sector presence, ensuring that their insights remain as relevant and influential as ever.About Barakat + BossaFor more than two decades, Barakat + Bossa has served as a trusted advisor and litigation partner to entrepreneurs, privately held companies, and multinational corporations across a wide range of industries. The firm is known for delivering strategic, results-driven legal counsel in high-stakes commercial disputes and complex business matters.Barakat + Bossa operates on a philosophy that is both simple and exacting: Trained to Protect + Win. This reflects a culture of relentless preparation, deep legal acumen, and unwavering dedication to client success. The firm's attorneys are recognized leaders in their fields, held to the highest standards of legal scholarship, ethics, and advocacy. Every lawyer is expected to publish, teach, and pursue advanced training, ensuring that the firm remains at the cutting edge of legal strategy and innovation. For more information visit

Ronald Jakubisin

Ronald Jakubisin & Associates

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.