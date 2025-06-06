4Kira4dads 'Dads Got Something To Say' Capitol Hill Advocacy Days Spotlighting Fathers' Role In Maternal Health Movement

- Charles Johnson, Founder, 4Kira4Moms, GA, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In honor of Father's Day and in service of its mission to eliminate preventable maternal deaths, 4Kira4Moms proudly announces the 4Kira4Dads”Dads Got Something to Say” Advocacy Days, a two-day series of events designed to uplift, educate, and activate fathers as vital partners in the maternal health movement. Convening on Wednesday, June 11, and Thursday, June 12, this advocacy-focused event brings fathers to the forefront of policy change in Washington, DC.At the heart of this initiative is the 4Kira4Dads Paternal Centers of Excellence, a first-of-its-kind program that centers men and fathers in the maternal health conversation-providing resources, education, and support to empower them as advocates, protectors, and partners in reproductive and family health.“We cannot continue the fight for safe maternal outcomes without including the voices of fathers,” said Charles Johnson, Founder of 4Kira4Moms.“This Father's Day, we are taking our message directly to lawmakers and the public: dads have something to say, and it's time to listen.”Event Highlights:Wednesday, June 11, 2025 - Congressional Briefing & Capitol Hill Advocacy Meetings10:00 AM: Congressional Briefing: Members Room, Library of Congress, Thomas Jefferson Building○A panel of fathers, health equity leaders, and maternal health experts will testify and share real-life stories that emphasize why paternal involvement matters in saving lives.○Remarks will be provided by Congresswoman Lauren Underwood (IL-14), Stacey Brayboy, Senior Vice President, Public Policy & Government Affairs, March of Dimes, and Gabrielle Albert, Executive Director, 4Kira4Moms.Panelists include:■Charles Johnson, President & Founder, 4Kira4Moms■James Hogue, CEO & Co-Founder, Fathers Assisting Mothers, Inc.■Emmai Alaquiva, Director,“The Ebony Canal”■Jonathan Singletary, Deputy Director, birthFUND■Omari Maynard, Chief Executive Officer, ARIAH Foundation■Ben Coleman, Principal Consultant, Coleman Contingency■Jonathan Webb, CEO, AWHONN■Matthew Henry, Senior Director, Government Solutions, TOOTRIS■Armand Kadima, Executive Director & Founder, Yolanda Shiphrah Kadima Foundation■Carl Route, Executive Director, Reaching Our Brothers Everywhere (R.O.B.E) Executive Director■Bryan Epps, Bobbie●11:30 AM-2:00 PM: Congressional Meetings & Interviews (Capitol Hill)●2:00-3:00 PM: Roundtable with Members of Congress featuring Charles Johnson●3:00-5:00 PM: Congressional Meetings & Interviews (Capitol Hill)Thursday, June 12, 202510:00-11:30 AM: Father's Day Week of Action Fireside Chat hosted by Equimundo, the Congressional Dads Caucus Members, and Chair Representative Jimmy Gomez (CA-34)○This impactful conversation will bring together members of Congress and voices from civil society as we share the latest from Equimundo's research. Fireside Chat RSVP11:00 AM-5:00 PM: Congressional Meetings & Interviews (Capitol Hill)6:00 PM: Congressional Dads Caucus Ambassador Awards Reception hosted by Equimundo, the Congressional Dads Caucus Members, and Chair Representative Jimmy Gomez (CA-34)○This event is the second edition of the Dads Ambassador Awards, celebrating fathers from all over the US. The first edition of this award recognized Doug Emhoff and Chasten Buttigieg among others. Awards Reception RSVPWhy This Matters:Every year, hundreds of women-disproportionately Black women-die from preventable pregnancy-related complications. Engaging fathers as informed, prepared, and empowered advocates has proven to improve maternal health outcomes, reduce stress in families, and foster generational healing.The 4Kira4Dads DC Advocacy Days will call on legislators to support the Dads Matter Act and the Momnibus, two vital pieces of legislation that aim to raise awareness about maternal health equity. This powerful Father's Day event signals a new era of inclusive advocacy-one where dads don't just support from the sidelines but take the mic, demand change, and protect the lives of the women they love.Media Outlets: To schedule interviews with event speakers or request credentials, please email ....About 4Kira4Moms:4Kira4Moms is dedicated to addressing the maternal health crisis and ensuring that mothers, particularly women of color, receive equal access to quality care and resources. Through the pillars of educate, advocate, and legislate, the organization strives to save lives and improve maternal health outcomes nationwide.

