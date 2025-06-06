Job Satisfaction Under Pressure: Survey Of 528 Life Science Professionals Reveals Impact Of Budget Cuts, Workload Increases, And Career Uncertainty
ARLINGTON, Va., June 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BioInformatics, a Science and Medicine Group company, has released the latest edition of its free monthly Beyond the Bench report, highlighting the state of job satisfaction among scientists and life science professionals across academic and industry settings. Based on a survey of 528 life science professionals , fielded March 21–25, 2025, the survey results reveal growing concerns about job security, career prospects, and the widening effects of budgetary constraints.
Key Survey Findings :
-
While 72% of professionals report being somewhat or very satisfied in their roles, 1 in 3 have experienced a decline in job security over the past year.
71% say budget constraints have negatively impacted their job security.
Common cost-saving strategies include hiring freezes (42%), reduced research funding (44%), and downsizing (29%).
A majority reported increased workloads tied to financial limitations-with understaffed teams taking on more responsibility without added support.
"The data show that job satisfaction is being tested by economic and institutional pressures," said Richa Singh, VP Market Insights, at BioInformatics. "Professionals are feeling the weight of underfunding and uncertainty, which not only affects morale but puts retention and long-term innovation at risk."
About the Report
Beyond the Bench: Job Satisfaction is part of a free monthly intelligence series powered by BioInformatics. Drawing on the Science Advisory Board-BioInformatics proprietary network of over 55,000 highly qualified life science and diagnostic professionals -these reports deliver timely, evidence-based insights on emerging workforce trends, customer priorities, and strategic shifts across the life science and analytical instrumentation industries.
Why It Matters
This edition offers a pulse check on the life science workforce-equipping commercial and HR leaders with real-time insights into employee satisfaction, concerns, and motivations. Companies can use this information to:
-
Benchmark internal job satisfaction and turnover risk
Adjust messaging and engagement strategies for academic and industry customers
Build a stronger employer brand by responding to workforce sentiment
Inform Custom Market Research that further tailors strategy to their audiences
Access & Get Involved
-
Download the free Beyond the Bench: Job Satisfaction report
Subscribe to Beyond the Bench and get free monthly insights delivered directly to your inbox.
Become a member of the Science Advisory Board - If you qualify, you'll be invited to participate in surveys, earn rewards, and help shape the future of life science research!
About BioInformatics
BioInformatics, part of the Science and Medicine Group, is the leading research and advisory firm serving the life science and diagnostic industries. Our expertise includes primary quantitative and qualitative research in addition to secondary research and published reports. We own a proprietary, international community of more than 55,000 scientists and biomedical researchers to provide insights that grow businesses and move markets. Our multi-disciplinary team is comprised of industry veterans, market research experts, and survey statisticians.
