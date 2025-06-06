Metalsource Announces Change Of Directors
The Company thanks Mr. Rogers for his services on the Board and wishes him all the best in future endeavours.
About Metalsource Mining
The Company is engaged in acquisition, exploration and development of mineral property assets in Canada. The Company's objective is to locate and develop economic precious and base metal properties of merit and to conduct its exploration program on the Old Timer Property. The Old Timer Property is located 17 km southeast of Nelson, in the Nelson Mining Division of southern British Columbia.
