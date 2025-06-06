Blackrock® Canada Announces Changes To The Ishares Jantzi Social Index ETF
Morningstar, Inc. (“ Morningstar ”), the index provider of the Index, announced that effective June 20, 2025: (1) the name of the Index will change to Morningstar Jantzi Social Index; (2) the Index will be reviewed semi-annually in June and December instead of annually in March; (3) the new parent benchmark for the Index will be the Morningstar Canada Large-Mid Index; and (4) certain other changes will be made by Morningstar to the ESG exclusions and constituent selection criteria for the Index.
The ETF is not in any way sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by Morningstar. Morningstar does not accept any liability whatsoever to any person arising out of the use of the ETF or the underlying data.“Morningstar” is a trademark and is used under license.
Contact for Media:
Sydney Punchard
Email: ...
