Essential COSTA RICA Arrives At London Tech Week 2025 With A Value Proposition Focused On Innovation, Sustainability, And Investment

From booth #392, the Costa Rican delegation-comprising the tech companies WillDom, Pura Vida Growth, WAM Digital, Congero, Square Codex, and Toursys, along with representatives from the Foreign Trade Promotion Agency of Costa Rica (PROCOMER)-will promote its capabilities in software development, outsourcing, artificial intelligence, cloud technologies, and digital marketing. The country's national ecosystem is also positioned as one of the most dynamic in Latin America, thanks to its political stability, highly qualified talent, cultural affinity, and sustainability-driven approach to attracting foreign direct investment.

"Costa Rica is known for delivering reliable, creative, and sustainable solutions. Our bilingual talent, high-quality export offerings, and competitive investment environment make the country a strategic partner for companies looking to scale globally. Our participation in London Tech Week 2025 reinforces our ongoing commitment to innovation, sustainability, and national well-being," said Laura López, General Manager of PROCOMER.

An interactive sustainability experience led by the essential COSTA RICA country brand will also take place at the booth. Visitors will be invited to take part in a digital challenge based on Costa Rica's environmental achievements. Each person who completes the challenge will "plant" a virtual tree-one that will then be planted in real life in Costa Rican soil, transforming digital interaction into tangible climate action.

"We're not here to tell the world a green story-it's already well known. We're here to act. This activation reflects our 2035 Country Brand Strategy, and it's designed to leave a lasting impression and invite people to be part of the change that Costa Rica is leading. In a world where artificial intelligence sets the pace, Costa Rica also bets on natural intelligence: the ability to innovate with conscience, create real impact, and protect what makes us unique. Sustainability is not a tagline-it's our identity," said Adriana Acosta, Director of essential COSTA RICA.

Costa Rica will also lead the Learning Lab session "Natural Intelligence: Powering Tech Innovation from Costa Rica," presenting its comprehensive value proposition for technology and innovation, including bilingual talent, legal certainty, investment-readiness, and a development model that integrates sustainability, progress, and social impact.

Complementing the main agenda, the Costa Rican delegation will also engage in targeted investment promotion activities such as one-on-one meetings with prospective investors, visits to multinational companies already operating in Costa Rica, and networking with leaders in the tech and life sciences sectors. A visit to UK startup ecosystems is also planned, aimed at identifying collaboration opportunities and promoting knowledge exchange-underscoring Costa Rica's commitment to open innovation and sustainable growth.

From a business perspective, London Tech Week represents a key opportunity to scale operations and connect with European tech leaders.

"London Tech Week is not only a space to be inspired by innovators in artificial intelligence-it's a platform to discover opportunities, absorb global trends, and most importantly, build human connections that can turn into strategic partnerships. Our presence reflects WillDom's strong commitment to innovation and collaboration at a global scale," said Pablo Arroyo, Managing Director of WillDom Costa Rica.

With over 45,000 attendees from 90 countries, London Tech Week is a strategic stage for PROCOMER and essential COSTA RICA to strengthen the country's global visibility as a robust, forward-thinking, and purpose-driven economy.

