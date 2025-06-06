Nuvia's Chief Clinical Officer, Dr. Preston Hansen, Featured As May Cover Story In CXO Magazine

The feature highlights just how groundbreaking Nuvia's process is. The ability to deliver permanent full-mouth dental implants just 24 hours after surgery is disrupting traditional care methods that have hardly been innovated for decades. With a new approach, Nuvia is restoring smiles, changing lives, and re-imagining the patient experience.

CXO covers Dr. Hansen's surgical background, his passion for patient care, and Nuvia's commitment to giving patients the smiles they've always wanted in a timeframe that not only promotes healing, but is extremely convenient for patients.

Dr. Hansen shares about what treatment is like saying, "We built everything around one promise: give people back their smiles and their lives in a way that's fast, safe, and predictable".

With a team of oral surgeons, restorative dentists, CRNAs, and in-house lab technicians, Nuvia has created a rare dental implant experience that prioritizes safety and comfort so patients never have to question if they're in good hands.

The feature also distinguishes between the old and new method of approaching dental implants, emphasizing that Nuvia patients aren't given a temporary set of teeth after their dental implants are placed.

"Dental Restoration Company of the Year " - Awarded by Healthcare Business Review for both 2024 and 2025

99.13% implant success rate Thousands of lives transformed through a 24-hour permanent smile process

"Traditional treatment plans can take months or even years" Dr. Hansen says in the article. "Our approach delivers a permanent solution in 24 hours-with fewer appointments, less downtime, and far more predictability."

Nuvia exclusively does full-mouth dental implants delivered with permanent teeth in just 24 hours-not temporary dentures. With a highly coordinated team approach, advanced imaging, and an in-house lab, Nuvia provides a safe, fast, and predictable alternative to traditional implant methods.

With multiple U.S. locations and thousands of life-changing procedures completed each year, Nuvia is offering a proven, one and done treatment for those with missing or failing teeth.

