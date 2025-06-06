Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Christie's International Real Estate Sereno And Its Agents Earn National Recognition On 2025 Realtrends Verified


2025-06-06 04:45:48
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

LOS GATOS, Calif., June 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Christie's International Real Estate Sereno proudly celebrates the remarkable achievements of its agents recognized on the 2025 RealTrends Verified list, a prestigious ranking of the top 1.5% of real estate professionals across the United States.

The firm also ranked #5 for sales volume in California, #17 in sides in California, #33 for sales volume nationwide, and #209 for sides nationwide, receiving the following awards: RealTrends Verified Best Brokerage, 500 by Sides, 500 by Volume, Billionaires' Club, 5 Year Movers by Volume, and Largest Independents – Private.

"This recognition is a direct reflection of our agents' skill, tenacity, and deep care for the people and places they serve," said Chris Trapani, Co-Founder and CEO. "They are redefining what it means to lead in real estate - with purpose and professionalism - and we are proud to support their continued success."

As Northern California's largest locally owned and operated independent real estate brokerage, Christie's Sereno continues to set the standard for both excellence and integrity in real estate. With over 675 agents across 19 offices spanning San Francisco, the Peninsula, Silicon Valley, South County, East Bay, Marin, Wine Country, Santa Cruz, Tahoe, and the Central Coast, the firm remains rooted in its dual commitment to luxury and community.

"The caliber of our agents continues to inspire us," added Ryan Iwanaga, Co-Founder and CXO. "They combine sharp market insight with a genuine connection to the communities they represent. It truly is an honor to work alongside them."

Christie's International Real Estate Sereno Noteworthy Achievements - Listed Alphabetically

The Binnings Team

  • #85 for small team sales volume in California
  • Top 1.5% of REALTORS® nationwide

Bob Bredel

  • #77 for individual sales volume in California
  • The Thousand for individual agent volume
  • Top 1.5% of REALTORS® nationwide

DJ Long Group

  • #52 for small team sides in California
  • Top 1.5% of REALTORS® nationwide

The Doyle Team

  • #95 for medium team sales volume in California
  • #90 for medium team sides in California
  • Top 1.5% of REALTORS® nationwide

Karen & Rebecca Team

  • #40 for small team sides in California
  • Top 1.5% of REALTORS® nationwide

Laura Bertolacci

  • #95 for individual sales volume in California
  • Top 1.5% of REALTORS® nationwide

Laura Wucher Real Estate Team

  • #69 for small team sides in California
  • Top 1.5% of REALTORS® nationwide

Lindsey Harn Group

  • #3 for small team sides in California
  • #24 for small team sales volume in California
  • #64 small team sales volume nationwide
  • #120 small teams sales sides nationwide
  • Top 1.5% of REALTORS® nationwide

Nicholas French

  • #37 for individual sales volume in California
  • #112 for individual sales volume nationwide
  • The Thousand for individual agent volume
  • Top 1.5% of REALTORS® nationwide

The Perry Team

  • #17 for small team sales volume in California
  • #44 small team sales volume nationwide
  • The Thousand for small teams volume
  • Top 1.5% of REALTORS® nationwide

Sybarite Realty

  • #22 for medium team sales volume in California
  • #67 for medium team sales volume nationwide
  • #71 for medium team sides in California
  • Top 1.5% of REALTORS® nationwide

Watson Marshall Group

  • #49 for large team sales volume in California
  • #54 for large team sides in California
  • Top 1.5% of REALTORS® nationwide

Christie's International Real Estate Sereno Top 1.5% of REALTORS® Nationwide - Individual Agents

Adriane Alston
Alana Corso
Alistair Craft
Andrea Key
Andy Wong
Arlene Finney
Barbara Sauer
Bart Call
Betty Chen
Bob Kamangar
Brian Chancellor
Brian Dietschy
Caitlin Cintas
Carol Jeans
Carolyn Young
Cassidy McIntire
Charlene Cogan
Chris Hawkins
Chris Ray
Chuck Robinson
Corinne Raffanti
C.T. Harris
Daniella Estrada Magaña
Debra Ahn
Diane Britto
Donna Chan Alamul
Donna Tam
Douglas Marshall
Dustin Holdt
Eileen Giorgi
Fran Papapietro
Gizelle Sipin
Irina Bondar
Janis Ahmadjian-Baer
Jane Shen
Jen Paulson
Jenn Davis
Jennifer Long
Jeny Smith
Joanne Hsu
Joe Kalajian
John Faylor
Joe Pollifrone
Justin DeSantis
Kathleen Pasin
Katie Duus
Katie Miller
Kelly Hunt
Kelly McSweeney
Kevin Lu
Kimberley Bellotti
Kirsty Duncan
Kristin Cashin
Kristi Foxgrover
Leslie Woods
Lisa Ferraris
Lori Robitaille Biasca
Lynne Olenak
Mandana Simai
Margie Morris
Margot Edde
Maria Afzal
Mark Barber
Mark Vantress
Mary Ann Brown D'Antonio
Matt Horton
Michael Bloch
Mike Murphy
Michael Sutton
Mona Rizzardi
Nancy Stuhr
Nathalie de Saint Andrieu
Natasha Barringer
Rachel DiNapoli
Rick White
Roger Knapp
Rochelle Vandermerwe
Royce Cablayan
Roxy Laufer
Ryan Hafich
Scott Rees
Sean Sullivan
Shauna Manning Shoup
Stephanie Savage
Susan Lewandowski
Tim Anderson
Travis Bertelsen
Turiya Blanchette
Zach Wilson

Christie's International Real Estate Sereno Top 1.5% of REALTORS® Nationwide - Teams

Alistair Craft & Associates
Bloch Real Estate Team
Brezsny Associates
Brian & Dan Team
Carissa Brikken Team
The Churchill Team
Clarke and Rose Group
The Damelio Group
Ducky Grabill Real Estate
Ed & Jess Team
Eric Chu + Group
Farnsworth Team
Granger Group
Hiep Nguyen Group
Holman Stone Real Estate
Houston Group
Joyce & Tatum Real Estate Team
Kendra Gaeta & Lindsay Morris Real Estate Team
Leannah and Laurel
Lucy and Keith Team
Marc Roos & Eric Reitmeir Real Estate
Margaretich Team
McCormick and Klein
The Mitch Group
Schmitz Team
Truong Rumer Group
Walker Goni Real Estate

About Christie's International Real Estate Sereno

Founded in 2006, Christie's International Real Estate Sereno is the largest locally owned and operated independent real estate company in Northern California, with 19 offices and over 675 agents. The company operates across San Francisco, the Peninsula, Silicon Valley, South County, East Bay, Marin, Wine Country, Santa Cruz, Tahoe, and the Central Coast, with a projected sales volume of $6.5 billion in 2025.

In 2023, Christie's International Real Estate Sereno expanded significantly with the addition of Christie's International Real Estate San Francisco Marin Wine Country, serving San Francisco, Marin County, and the Wine Country region of Napa and Sonoma counties.

Christie's International Real Estate Sereno is ranked among the top five brokerages in the U.S. for both per-agent productivity and highest average sales price. The company offers highly curated support resources and concierge services to help agents strengthen client relationships. Its agent-driven Sereno 1% For Good Charitable Foundation has donated over $6.5 million to nearly 600 local organizations, making a meaningful impact in communities throughout the region.

SOURCE Christie's International Real Estate Sereno

MENAFN06062025003732001241ID1109646747

