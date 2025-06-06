Christie's International Real Estate Sereno And Its Agents Earn National Recognition On 2025 Realtrends Verified

LOS GATOS, Calif., June 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Christie's International Real Estate Sereno proudly celebrates the remarkable achievements of its agents recognized on the 2025 RealTrends Verified list, a prestigious ranking of the top 1.5% of real estate professionals across the United States.

The firm also ranked #5 for sales volume in California, #17 in sides in California, #33 for sales volume nationwide, and #209 for sides nationwide, receiving the following awards: RealTrends Verified Best Brokerage, 500 by Sides, 500 by Volume, Billionaires' Club, 5 Year Movers by Volume, and Largest Independents – Private.

"This recognition is a direct reflection of our agents' skill, tenacity, and deep care for the people and places they serve," said Chris Trapani, Co-Founder and CEO. "They are redefining what it means to lead in real estate - with purpose and professionalism - and we are proud to support their continued success."

As Northern California's largest locally owned and operated independent real estate brokerage, Christie's Sereno continues to set the standard for both excellence and integrity in real estate. With over 675 agents across 19 offices spanning San Francisco, the Peninsula, Silicon Valley, South County, East Bay, Marin, Wine Country, Santa Cruz, Tahoe, and the Central Coast, the firm remains rooted in its dual commitment to luxury and community.

"The caliber of our agents continues to inspire us," added Ryan Iwanaga, Co-Founder and CXO. "They combine sharp market insight with a genuine connection to the communities they represent. It truly is an honor to work alongside them."

Christie's International Real Estate Sereno Noteworthy Achievements - Listed Alphabetically



The Binnings Team



#85 for small team sales volume in California Top 1.5% of REALTORS® nationwide

Bob Bredel



#77 for individual sales volume in California

The Thousand for individual agent volume Top 1.5% of REALTORS® nationwide

DJ Long Group



#52 for small team sides in California Top 1.5% of REALTORS® nationwide

The Doyle Team



#95 for medium team sales volume in California

#90 for medium team sides in California Top 1.5% of REALTORS® nationwide

Karen & Rebecca Team



#40 for small team sides in California Top 1.5% of REALTORS® nationwide

Laura Bertolacci



#95 for individual sales volume in California Top 1.5% of REALTORS® nationwide

Laura Wucher Real Estate Team



#69 for small team sides in California Top 1.5% of REALTORS® nationwide

Lindsey Harn Group



#3 for small team sides in California

#24 for small team sales volume in California

#64 small team sales volume nationwide

#120 small teams sales sides nationwide Top 1.5% of REALTORS® nationwide

Nicholas French



#37 for individual sales volume in California

#112 for individual sales volume nationwide

The Thousand for individual agent volume Top 1.5% of REALTORS® nationwide

The Perry Team



#17 for small team sales volume in California

#44 small team sales volume nationwide

The Thousand for small teams volume Top 1.5% of REALTORS® nationwide

Sybarite Realty



#22 for medium team sales volume in California

#67 for medium team sales volume nationwide

#71 for medium team sides in California Top 1.5% of REALTORS® nationwide

Watson Marshall Group



#49 for large team sales volume in California

#54 for large team sides in California Top 1.5% of REALTORS® nationwide

Christie's International Real Estate Sereno Top 1.5% of REALTORS® Nationwide - Individual Agents

Adriane Alston

Alana Corso

Alistair Craft

Andrea Key

Andy Wong

Arlene Finney

Barbara Sauer

Bart Call

Betty Chen

Bob Kamangar

Brian Chancellor

Brian Dietschy

Caitlin Cintas

Carol Jeans

Carolyn Young

Cassidy McIntire

Charlene Cogan

Chris Hawkins

Chris Ray

Chuck Robinson

Corinne Raffanti

C.T. Harris

Daniella Estrada Magaña

Debra Ahn

Diane Britto

Donna Chan Alamul

Donna Tam

Douglas Marshall

Dustin Holdt

Eileen Giorgi

Fran Papapietro

Gizelle Sipin

Irina Bondar

Janis Ahmadjian-Baer

Jane Shen

Jen Paulson

Jenn Davis

Jennifer Long

Jeny Smith

Joanne Hsu

Joe Kalajian

John Faylor

Joe Pollifrone

Justin DeSantis

Kathleen Pasin

Katie Duus

Katie Miller

Kelly Hunt

Kelly McSweeney

Kevin Lu

Kimberley Bellotti

Kirsty Duncan

Kristin Cashin

Kristi Foxgrover

Leslie Woods

Lisa Ferraris

Lori Robitaille Biasca

Lynne Olenak

Mandana Simai

Margie Morris

Margot Edde

Maria Afzal

Mark Barber

Mark Vantress

Mary Ann Brown D'Antonio

Matt Horton

Michael Bloch

Mike Murphy

Michael Sutton

Mona Rizzardi

Nancy Stuhr

Nathalie de Saint Andrieu

Natasha Barringer

Rachel DiNapoli

Rick White

Roger Knapp

Rochelle Vandermerwe

Royce Cablayan

Roxy Laufer

Ryan Hafich

Scott Rees

Sean Sullivan

Shauna Manning Shoup

Stephanie Savage

Susan Lewandowski

Tim Anderson

Travis Bertelsen

Turiya Blanchette

Zach Wilson

Christie's International Real Estate Sereno Top 1.5% of REALTORS® Nationwide - Teams

Alistair Craft & Associates

Bloch Real Estate Team

Brezsny Associates

Brian & Dan Team

Carissa Brikken Team

The Churchill Team

Clarke and Rose Group

The Damelio Group

Ducky Grabill Real Estate

Ed & Jess Team

Eric Chu + Group

Farnsworth Team

Granger Group

Hiep Nguyen Group

Holman Stone Real Estate

Houston Group

Joyce & Tatum Real Estate Team

Kendra Gaeta & Lindsay Morris Real Estate Team

Leannah and Laurel

Lucy and Keith Team

Marc Roos & Eric Reitmeir Real Estate

Margaretich Team

McCormick and Klein

The Mitch Group

Schmitz Team

Truong Rumer Group

Walker Goni Real Estate

About Christie's International Real Estate Sereno

Founded in 2006, Christie's International Real Estate Sereno is the largest locally owned and operated independent real estate company in Northern California, with 19 offices and over 675 agents. The company operates across San Francisco, the Peninsula, Silicon Valley, South County, East Bay, Marin, Wine Country, Santa Cruz, Tahoe, and the Central Coast, with a projected sales volume of $6.5 billion in 2025.

In 2023, Christie's International Real Estate Sereno expanded significantly with the addition of Christie's International Real Estate San Francisco Marin Wine Country, serving San Francisco, Marin County, and the Wine Country region of Napa and Sonoma counties.

Christie's International Real Estate Sereno is ranked among the top five brokerages in the U.S. for both per-agent productivity and highest average sales price. The company offers highly curated support resources and concierge services to help agents strengthen client relationships. Its agent-driven Sereno 1% For Good Charitable Foundation has donated over $6.5 million to nearly 600 local organizations, making a meaningful impact in communities throughout the region.

SOURCE Christie's International Real Estate Sereno

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED