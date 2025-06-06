Red Carpet Premiere For Keily: Homecoming Dweeb Marks Milestone For Candyjar By Inkitt

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Directed by Emily Elizabeth Thomas, the film is a heartfelt exploration of girlhood, identity, and first love.

"Returning to the Keily universe was such a joy. With Keily: Homecoming Dweeb, I wanted to expand on the ethos I established in the original series by creating a vast visual world that echoes the iconic mid-2000s rom-coms we all adore," said Thomas. "My approach to Keily's story, and all stories of girlhood, is to stay heightened but never hollow, blending emotional truth with grounded realism through an unapologetically feminine lens."

The film follows a teen determined to start fresh at an elite prep school after a humiliating betrayal at her last one. But keeping a low profile proves impossible when she's caught in a whirlwind of high school politics, messy crushes, insecurities, and resurfacing scars. As tensions rise, Keily turns to her music for clarity, unsure if the boy she's falling for is sincere or setting her up for heartbreak.

Now streaming exclusively on the CandyJar app , "Keily: Homecoming Dweeb" marks a major milestone for the platform-and the start of something much bigger. Watch the trailer here!

Introducing CandyJar: The Rebrand That's Giving the Girls Everything They Want

Formerly known as GalateaTV, the short-form video app has officially rebranded to CandyJar, signaling a bold new chapter for its parent company Inkitt in growing an entertainment empire. With a new name, visual identity, and a fresh dose of flavor, CandyJar is where romance and drama collide-in bite-sized, vertical formats made for mobile.

"Users always tell me we're their sweet escape, their indulgence, their daily treat, so we ran with it," said Emma Tonner, Co-Founder of CandyJar. "CandyJar is for the girls who get it."

Since its debut last year, CandyJar has skyrocketed to 3 million minutes watched per day. With 98% of users identifying as women, it's clear the content resonates, so much so that the average viewer spends 40 minutes a day watching.

A New Lane for Creators and Fans Alike

CandyJar is part of Inkitt's story-to-screen ecosystem, alongside the Galatea reading app.

"Inkitt is generating a million dollar novel every 4 weeks and with CandyJar we're excited to bring these bestsellers to the screen for mass appeal" said Ali Albazaz, CEO of Inkitt, CandyJar's parent company.

As a result, Inkitt generates the 11th most bestsellers of any entertainment company in the world. CandyJar is creating real career-launching opportunities for emerging writers, actors, and directors.

According to Sensor Tower, short-drama apps generated $1.2B in revenue outside China in 2024 , with 60% coming from the U.S. alone. CandyJar is poised to lead the romance charge with genre content that's emotionally engaging, deliciously bingeable, and made for women on the go. With original series and now full-length films like Keily: Homecoming Dweeb, CandyJar is creating career-launching opportunities for emerging talent-writers, directors, and actors-while giving fans stories that feel tailor-made for them.

About CandyJar

CandyJar is the ultimate destination for romance TV, offering the most delightfully captivating, bestselling books brought to life from the Galatea app.

Whether they're looking for a quick pick-me-up or a long getaway, CandyJar has plenty of genres and stories to satisfy any craving.

Perfect for anyone in need of a break, CandyJar serves up tales with the right balance of charm, sass, and a dash of playfulness. Their stories aren't just about love-they're about rejuvenating spirits, bringing warm feelings, and putting smiles on faces.

At CandyJar, anyone and everyone is invited to indulge in the kind of romance that feels just right for them-and enjoy the sweet escape they truly deserve. After all, we all deserve to feel deliciously good from time to time

About Inkitt

Inkitt is building the Disney of the 21st century - the most data-driven, the most AI-driven company in the world of entertainment. Leveraging AI and predictive algorithms, Inkitt discovers unknown stories and turns them into blockbuster hits, producing a new $1M ebook every 4 weeks and selling directly to consumers through its Galatea app.

Inkitt has become the 11th most bestseller-generating publisher in the world, boasting a 40x higher hit-rate than traditional publishers. Recently raising a Series C and backed by some of the top VC's such as: Khosla, Kleiner Perkins, and NEA Ventures. Most recently, we launched CandyJar, where we're turning the million-dollar hits into actual TV series.

SOURCE CandyJar by Inkitt