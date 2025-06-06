Talentuch Launches Free Global Hiring Consultations To Help Businesses Navigate International Talent Acquisition

Angelica Maria Marin Suarez, PR/Marketing Manager at Talentuch.

An expert IT recruitment company helps business leaders manage cross-border hiring with personalized guidance and individual consultations

- Angelica Maria Marin Suarez, PR/Marketing Manager at Talentuch, IL, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Talentuch , a leading international IT recruitment agency, is happy to announce the launch of its complimentary consultation service designed to help business owners, startup founders, and HR directors successfully avoid the complexities of global hiring and solve existing challenges.This initiative comes as a response to the fact that many clients of Talentuch, as well as visitors of the company's webinar series, stated they have plans to increase the scope of international hiring next year.The personalized international hiring consultation addresses a critical market need, as SHRM reports that 70% of employers struggle with international hiring compliance.At the same time, Gartner research shows that 64% of HR leaders cite building critical skills and competencies as their top priority in HR.Moreover, a recent survey found that 77% of business leaders consider access to global talent pools essential for staying competitive.Following a successful year-long series of webinars that attracted over 3,000 participants from over 15 countries, Talentuch has observed a growing demand for personalized guidance in international recruitment.The new consultation service addresses the unique challenges faced by organizations expanding their talent search beyond borders.Meeting the Demand for Global TalentThe current HR market trends develop fast, and the decision of Talentuch to share the company's knowledge in a free recruitment consultation matches the latest research in the industry:- 73% of companies report difficulty finding skilled talent locally (ManpowerGroup, 2024)- Remote international hiring has increased by 162% since 2021- Companies with diverse, international teams are more likely to outperform competitors- 82% of HR professionals believe that remote work has expanded their talent pool internationally (SHRM State of the Workplace Report, 2024)These statistics reveal a clear paradox: while companies recognize the value of international talent and have greater access to global workforce than ever before, many still struggle to execute cross-border hiring.International recruitment is far more than simply identifying candidates – it includes legal compliance across multiple jurisdictions, cultural integration challenges, payroll complexities, and the need for specialized remote management approaches.This is precisely where expert guidance from Talentuch becomes invaluable.Ready to Unlock Global Talent for Your Business?Whether you're planning to hire your first international employee or scale an existing global team, Talentuch's experts can help you develop a winning recruitment strategy.Our free consultation will help you identify the best talent markets for your needs, optimize your hiring budget, and create a roadmap for successful international recruitment.Talentuch experts can help you with the following topics:- Strategic talent location analysis and market selection- Cost optimization strategies for international hiring- Talent pool assessment across different markets- Recruitment process design for cross-border hiring- Salary benchmarking and competitive positioning- Best practices for sourcing and vetting international candidatesSchedule your free recruitment consultation today.About TalentuchTalentuch is a global recruitment solutions provider specializing in connecting businesses with top international talent. With expertise spanning multiple industries and geographic regions, Talentuch helps organizations build diverse, high-performing teams while navigating the complexities of cross-border employment.

Yana Yarotska

Talentuch

+1 630-660-9512

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

Why standard recruitment models are outdated | Talentuch

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.