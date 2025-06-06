A Powerful New Saga Unfolds: 'The Emperor Of California' By Lee R. Brand

The Emperor of California by Lee R Brand

FRESNO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- "The Emperor of California" by Lee R. Brand invites readers on an unforgettable journey where power, prophecy, and political intrigue collide.This bold novel explores the extraordinary life of George Fulton, a man who defies death and uses his supernatural gift of foresight to shape his empire and influence the future."The Emperor of California" begins with George's near-death experience that unlocks a lifetime of memories and visions, revealing his destiny as one of California's most powerful political figures. From his childhood encounter with his guardian angel, Aunt Helen, to his rise as a political kingmaker, George's life is marked by intrigue, ambition, and a supernatural ability to see the future.Set against the backdrop of California's political landscape, this sweeping tale spans decades of power struggles, family secrets, and moral dilemmas. George is a gifted man who can change fortunes, but this gift comes with a price, forcing him to confront the consequences of his actions and the haunting secrets of his past.Brand's storytelling ability and tone make this story worth a read. Get your copy now on Amazon.About the authorLee R. Brand is the former Mayor of Fresno, California. Originally from Dalles, Oregon, he and his wife, Trish, live in Fresno, California, and have four children, four grandchildren, and one great-grandchild. Lee has over 35 years of experience running a successful business. He is a graduate of Fresno City College, Fresno State University, and has an M.P.A. degree from the University of Southern California.For more information:FB:IG:YT: @authorleebrand5619Twitter/X:Website:

