Northann Corp. Issues Statement On Recent Stock Volatility

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Fort Lawn, SC, June 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northann Corp. (“Northann” or the“Company”) (NYSE American: NCL), a company specializing in 3D printing and manufacturing solutions, today announced that it is not aware of any new material developments or pending announcements concerning its business operations that may be contributing to the recent volatile market activity in the trading of its common stock.

About Northann Corp

Northann is at the forefront of 3D printing technology, providing cutting-edge solutions for various industries. With a strong focus on innovation, the Company continues to push the boundaries of manufacturing and design, delivering high-quality products to its global customer base.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as "may, "will, "intend," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate" or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, other factors discussed in the“Risk Factors” section of 10-K filed with the SEC. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at . The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

