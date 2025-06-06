SRQ Resources Announces Results Of AGM
|Nominee
| Votes
For
| % of Votes
For
| Votes
Withheld
|% of Votes Withheld
|Marc-Antoine Audet
|8,413,589
|100%
|0
|0
|Matthieu Bos
|8,398,589
|99.82
|15,000
|0.18
|Stephanie Gourde
|8,290,104
|98.53
|123,485
|1.47
|Ugo Landry-Tolszckuk
|8,290,104
|98.53
|123,485
|1.47
| Jean-Christophe Parisien-La Salle
|8,290,104
|98.53
|123,485
|1.47
|Michel Rioux
|8,290,104
|98.53
|123,485
|1.47
2. Appointment of Auditors
In addition, Pricewaterhouse Coopers LLP, chartered accountants, in accordance with applicable Canadian legal requirements, were approved as External Auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and authorized the Directors to fix their respective remuneration for the next year.
|Votes For
|% of Votes For
|Votes Withheld
|% of Votes Withheld
|8,413,589
|100
|0
|0
3. Ratification of Options
At the meeting, disinterested shareholders passed an ordinary resolution, to ratify and approve the grant of 1,430,000 Options on January 24, 2025 to officers, directors, employees and consultants of the Corporation (the“ Option Grant Resolution ”), The grant of 1,430,000 Options made on January 24, 2025 was comprised of 1,200,000 Options granted to Insiders (as such term is defined under the Omnibus Plan).
|Votes For
|% of Votes For
|Votes Withheld
|% of Votes Withheld
|8,259,155
|98.28
|144,434
|1.72
For more information about SRQ, please visit SRQ's website at
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:
SRQ RESOURCES INC.
Dr. Marc-Antoine Audet, President and CEO
Tel: (514) 726-4158
Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are included to provide information about management's current expectations and plans that allows investors and others to have a better understanding of the Company's business plans and financial performance and condition.
All information contained herein that is not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking information. Generally, such forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as“expect” or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could",“will”, "would" or "might". In particular and without limitation, this news release contains forward-looking statements pertaining to the Private Placement, including the final approval from TSX Venture Exchange for the Private Placement, the use of proceeds from the Private Placement, and the Company's capacity to deploy the proceeds as“Qualifying Expenditures”.
Forward-looking information is based upon certain assumptions and other important factors that, if untrue, could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such information or statements. There can be no assurance that such information or statements will prove to be accurate. Key assumptions upon which the Company's forward-looking information is based include, without limitation, the Company's ability to satisfy all closing conditions of the Private Placement, and general economic and political conditions.
Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive of all factors and assumptions which may have been used. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information.
Although the Company believes its expectations are based upon reasonable assumptions and has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information. Such forward-looking information has been provided for the purpose of assisting investors in understanding the Company's business, operations and exploration plans and may not be appropriate for other purposes. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is given as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake to update such forward-looking information except in accordance with applicable securities laws. The Company qualifies all of its forward-looking statements by these cautionary statements.
This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of any of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful, including any of the securities in the United States of America. The securities described herein have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the " 1933 Act ") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for account or benefit of, U.S. Persons (as defined in Regulation S under the 1933 Act) unless registered under the 1933 Act and applicable state securities laws, or an exemption from such registration requirements is available.
Legal Disclaimer:
