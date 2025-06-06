SNO Sites Recognizes 73 Schools For Excellence In Student Journalism

SNO Distinguished Sites

SNO Sites recognizes 73 student publications as Distinguished Sites for 2024–2025, honoring excellence in scholastic digital journalism.

- Jason Wallestad, co-founder of SNO SitesST. LOUIS PARK, MN, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- As the 2024–2025 academic year concludes, SNO Sites is proud to recognize 73 outstanding student publications as official SNO Distinguished Sites. This prestigious designation honors scholastic news programs that have demonstrated excellence across all facets of digital journalism.Launched during the 2013–2014 school year, the SNO Distinguished Sites program sets clear benchmarks for high-quality online journalism. Participating schools earn digital badges in six essential areas: Site Excellence, Story Page Design, Writing, Multimedia, Continuous Coverage, and Audience Engagement. Schools that achieve all six badges receive the Distinguished Site distinction.This year, 363 schools earned at least one badge, marking an increase in participation from previous years. Whether a program earned one badge or completed the full set, each represents the commitment, planning, and creativity of student journalists and their advisers.View the full list of 2025–2026 SNO Distinguished Sites here:About SNO SitesFounded in 2008 by a former journalism educator, SNO Sites provides industry-leading online publishing platforms tailored for scholastic journalism programs. Built on WordPress and optimized for multimedia content, SNO's responsive and customizable websites are trusted by thousands of high school and college newsrooms nationwide.

