Wild About Sprouts® Celebrates World Food Safety Day With Breakthrough Cold-Grown® Technology That Redefines Safety And Nutrition
"At Wild About Sprouts, food safety isn't a feature-it's the foundation," said Barry Didato, CEO of Rä Foods, parent company of Wild About Sprouts. "Our patented Cold-Grown® method is changing the way America eats-combining breakthrough safety with unmatched nutrition, delivering sprouts that contain up to 100 times more antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals than fully grown vegetables. Backed by over 2,000 studies, sprouts-especially broccoli sprouts-are rich in sulforaphane, a proven compound that supports the body's natural detox pathways, helps fight cancer, reduces inflammation, and shows promise in managing conditions like autism, diabetes, and neurodegenerative disease."
Observed every year on June 7, World Food Safety Day highlights the importance of safe, accessible food for all. Wild About Sprouts is proud to lead this charge-proving that innovation can make clean, nutrient-packed, fresh foods not just possible, but scalable.
"Wild About Sprouts has not only innovated with its Cold-Grown® technology-they've demonstrated an uncompromising commitment to public health," said Dr. Darin Detwiler, Food Safety Advocate, Professor and Author of Food Safety: Past, Present, and Predictions. "In an era when consumers demand both transparency and accountability, this company offers a clear model of how science and responsibility can align to create safer, more sustainable food systems. As we recognize World Food Safety Day, this kind of leadership is precisely what our food system needs to move from reaction to prevention."
Whether tossed in a salad, layered on a sandwich, or blended into smoothies, Wild About Sprouts products offer an easy and delicious way to boost everyday nutrition-safely.
For more information, visit or follow us on Instagram at @wild_about_sprouts. Wild About Sprouts is available at major retailers including Kroger, Walmart, Whole Foods Market, Sprouts Farmers Market, Albertsons, and many more.
About Wild About Sprouts®
Founded in 2016 and based in Scottsdale, Arizona, Wild About Sprouts is transforming the sprout industry with its science-backed, Cold-Grown® technology. As part of Rä Foods, a family office dedicated to better-for-you innovations, Wild About Sprouts is on a mission to deliver safe, delicious, nutrient-dense foods that Make America Healthy Again-one sprout at a time.
