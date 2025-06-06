Zerotrusted.Ai Launches Model-Agnostic AI Governance Platform Amid Growing Industry Disruptions

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) KISSIMMEE, FL, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- As the AI industry races forward, organizations are rapidly customizing foundation models such as GPT, Claude, Gemini, Grok, and DeepSeek to meet specific business needs. Techniques like fine-tuning, reinforcement learning, and human-in-the-loop feedback are transforming general-purpose models into high-performance enterprise tools. However, the growing dependence on third-party model providers introduces a new class of risk: vendor instability and loss of control over proprietary enhancements.This risk has moved from theoretical to real. Windsurf, a promising AI coding startup, recently experienced a major operational setback when Anthropic abruptly discontinued access to Claude 3.5 and 3.7-with minimal notice. Despite being an active customer, the company was forced into costly, last-minute workarounds during a critical growth phase. This disruption not only affected their internal operations but also compromised their ability to serve clients, highlighting a broader vulnerability facing the entire AI ecosystem.Such incidents underscore the urgent need for organizations to maintain ownership and portability of their AI assets-especially reinforcement data, fine-tuning checkpoints, prompt feedback, and deployment configurations. Strategic roadmaps become subject to external decisions beyond organizational control when business-critical intelligence is locked into a single provider's infrastructure.To address this challenge, ZeroTrusted has launched a comprehensive, model-agnostic AI governance platform. Designed from the ground up for interoperability and resilience, the platform enables enterprises to shift between models without losing previous training investments or system intelligence. Core capabilities include:Logging and preservation of fine-tuning checkpointsPrompt feedback and scoring systemsReinforcement learning metadata trackingAI agent interaction histories and deployment configurationsIndependent AI judge and scoring mechanisms for multi-model evaluationZeroTrusted's modular infrastructure supports side-by-side model comparisons and cross-validation, making it an essential control layer for regulated and high-risk sectors such as healthcare, defense, and finance. In an era of tightening AI regulations and geopolitical tensions impacting access to critical technologies, the ability to preserve and audit AI operations across platforms is no longer optional-it is foundational.By prioritizing portability, auditability, and data sovereignty, ZeroTrusted ensures that AI investments remain secure, governable, and future-proof-regardless of how the foundation model landscape evolves.

Catie Moore

Lifestyles CFL

+1 407-449-2022

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.