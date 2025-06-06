The Memory Breath Introduces 3-Second Breathing Technique Inspired By Scientific Research On Mindful Focus

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dr. Brian Johnson Introduces Digital Breathing Program Aimed at Enhancing Mindful Focus

New non-invasive routine designed to promote clarity through breathwork

Dr. Brian Johnson, a neuroscientist focused on sensory wellness innovation, today introduced The Memory Breath , a digital breathwork program designed to support mindfulness and daily focus through a guided, research-informed technique.

The program is centered on a simple, repeatable breathing pattern that encourages users to take a moment of intentional stillness. Dr. Johnson developed the method as part of a broader interest in brainwave-aligned breathing exercises, with the goal of offering individuals an accessible tool for supporting cognitive engagement during daily routines.

"This breathing method invites people to slow down and become more aware of their mental space," said Dr. Johnson. "Our goal was to create something practical and accessible, grounded in emerging science about the role of intentional breathwork."

Delivered in digital format, The Memory Breath includes instructional guidance and supporting materials intended to help users establish a daily practice. The non-ingestible approach requires no supplements or equipment and can be performed in any environment, making it adaptable to a variety of lifestyles.

The program is currently available exclusively through memorybreathoriginal.com .

About The Memory Breath

The Memory Breath is a digital breathwork program created by neuroscientist Dr. Brian Johnson. It focuses on helping users establish a daily rhythm of mindful breathing through a simplified technique that promotes clarity and calm.

Email: ...

Company: Memory Breath

Note: This press release is for informational purposes only. The information provided should not be considered medical advice. Individuals should consult with healthcare professionals before making any changes to their wellness routines.

