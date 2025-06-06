Thinkmarkets To Launch Traders' Gym On Its Mobile App

ThinkMarkets , a global leader in online CFD trading, continues to strengthen its position in the industry by enhancing its proprietary platform with the upcoming launch of Traders' Gym, its exclusive backtesting tool, on the ThinkTrader mobile app for iOS and Android this Monday. This means traders will soon be able to backtest their trading strategies 24/7 in realtime – whether on web or mobile app.

This release forms part of the broker's commitment to building one of the industry's most powerful trading platforms, offering a seamless trading experience no matter the device or location.

Commenting on the news, Nauman Anees, CEO and co-founder of ThinkMarkets, said the following:

is a global, multi-regulated online brokerage established in 2010 offering clients quick and easy access to 4,000 CFD instruments across FX, indices, commodities, equities, and more. ThinkMarkets has offices in London and Melbourne, along with hubs in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and South Africa. It also operates under several financial licences around the globe and delivers some of the industry's most recognised trading platforms, including its award-winning platform, ThinkTrader. For more information, users can visit ThinkMarkets website

