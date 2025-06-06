Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
China Supplies Iran With Key Missile Chemicals Amid Rising Regional Tensions


2025-06-06 03:15:45
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Iran has ordered thousands of tons of ammonium perchlorate from China, according to official shipping and trade records cited by multiple government agencies.

Ammonium perchlorate is a key ingredient in solid-fuel ballistic missiles, and this shipment could enable Iran to produce up to 800 such missiles.

Sources in the shipping industry confirm that the Iranian company Pishgaman Tejarat Rafi Novin Co. placed the order with Lion Commodities Holdings Ltd., a Hong Kong-based firm. The material is expected to arrive in Iran over the coming months.

This deal comes as Iran works to rebuild its missile production capabilities after Israeli airstrikes damaged its facilities and weakened its regional allies. The timing also coincides with ongoing nuclear negotiations between Iran and the United States.

Iran has repeatedly stated that it will not accept limits on its missile program as part of any nuclear agreement. Trade data shows that Iran previously imported over 1,000 tons of sodium perchlorate from China earlier this year.



Officials estimate that shipment could have fueled about 260 short-range missiles. The new ammonium perchlorate order is significantly larger and could support a much broader missile buildup.
Key Points and Analysis
Some of the new material may go to Iranian-aligned militias, including the Houthis in Yemen, who have used Iranian-supplied missiles to attack shipping in the Red Sea and targets in Israel.

This distribution would allow Iran to project military power through proxies without direct confrontation. The Chinese Foreign Ministry has stated it was not aware of the deal and emphasized China's commitment to export controls and international obligations.

However, U.S. authorities have responded by imposing new sanctions on individuals and companies in Iran, China, and Hong Kong involved in supplying missile technology to Iran.

These sanctions aim to disrupt the supply chain and limit Iran's access to advanced missile materials. The deal highlights the growing trade relationship between Iran and China , especially as both countries face increasing pressure from the United States.

For Iran, securing reliable access to missile materials is crucial for maintaining its military leverage in the region. For China, the transaction represents a business opportunity in a market where Western companies cannot compete due to sanctions.

This development raises concerns among international observers about the potential for increased regional instability and the challenges of enforcing existing sanctions. The story illustrates how trade and military ambitions intersect, shaping the balance of power in the Middle East.

