Fuego Volcano Eruption Triggers Mass Evacuation, Threatens Guatemala's Economic Heart
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Guatemala's disaster agency, CONRED, confirmed on June 6 that the Fuego volcano's ongoing eruption forced the evacuation of more than 700 residents from communities near its slopes.
The volcano, located about 18 kilometers from Antigua, released a plume of ash and a flow of lava that gathered around its summit. Authorities moved families to shelters as a precaution, suspended classes at 39 schools, and closed a key road connecting the south to Antigua.
Fuego ranks as Central America 's most active volcano, with a long record of eruptions that impact both people and business. The region surrounding Fuego supports some of Guatemala's most fertile farmland and is a vital hub for agriculture.
Past eruptions, such as the deadly 2018 event, killed at least 200 people, left hundreds missing, and destroyed crops and livestock, affecting more than 16,000 small-scale farmers.
Ashfall from eruptions routinely disrupts transportation and contaminates water supplies, while pyroclastic flows and lahars threaten entire villages. The volcano's activity creates persistent risks for local economies.
Coffee , maize, and vegetables grown in the area supply both domestic and export markets. When eruptions damage crops, families lose income and businesses face supply shortages. The closure of roads and schools during eruptions also halts trade and daily life.
The area's population density and its role as an agricultural engine mean that each eruption carries real costs for Guatemala 's economy. Fuego's frequent activity highlights the need for strong disaster response and ongoing investment in risk reduction.
For business, understanding these disruptions is critical for planning and resilience. All figures and claims in this article are based on official reports from CONRED, INSIVUMEH, and other recognized authorities.
