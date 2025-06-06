5 Potential Opponents For AJ Lee If She Returns At WWE Evolution 2

With rumors of AJ Lee possibly returning at Evolution II, here are 5 WWE dream matches fans could witness, featuring some big names.

Lyra Valkyria made history in early 2025 by becoming the inaugural Women's Intercontinental Champion, defeating Dakota Kai. She's now locked in a heated feud with Becky Lynch, set to defend her title at Money in the Bank. If she retains against The Man, AJ Lee could be next in line at Evolution. It would give Lyra a chance to add another major name to her list, continuing her run of victories over established stars from different generations.

AJ Lee last wrestled in WWE the night after WrestleMania 31. That same year, Becky Lynch debuted on the main roster. While they never crossed paths in the ring, their careers represent two different chapters in WWE's women's division. A match between AJ and Becky at Evolution would bring those two timelines together. If AJ secures the win in her return, it would be a massive moment and a major moment for her legacy in WWE history.

On her first night on WWE's main roster, Saraya, then known as Paige, shocked the world by defeating AJ Lee to win the Divas Championship. The two later teamed up in AJ's final match before stepping away from wrestling. Now that Saraya has left AEW and expressed interest in a WWE return, Evolution 2 could be the perfect place to revisit this historic rivalry. A surprise return and match announcement would be a major moment for fans who remember their past storyline.

Roxanne Perez has drawn comparisons to AJ Lee since her debut. With Roxanne now on the main roster and set to compete at Evolution, a match against her idol would be a full-circle moment. Not only has Perez called AJ her dream opponent, but she also has ties to CM Punk, who played a mentor-like role in her early career. A match in Atlanta between AJ and Roxanne could become a symbolic passing of the torch.

Stephanie Vaquer is quickly becoming a top-tier performer in WWE. Facing a legend like AJ Lee would be a big test, and a strong performance could elevate her even further in the company. Given AJ's time away from the ring, Stephanie could help carry the match while giving fans a competitive and high-quality feud. If this one happens at Evolution, it could be one of the night's best technical showings.