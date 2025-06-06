Steelworkers Humanity Fund Donates $20,000 To Support Wildfire Relief Efforts In Saskatchewan

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, June 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Steelworkers Humanity Fund (SHF) is donating $20,000 to support people and communities evacuated due to recent wildfires in Saskatchewan.

Following a worsening of weather conditions in Northern Saskatchewan the SHF is partnering again with the Canadian Red Cross (CRC) by answering its emergency wildfire relief appeal. This donation follows the SHF's contribution to emergency relief efforts in neighbouring Manitoba.

Many United Steelworkers (USW) union members in the area have been directly affected by the situation and have been evacuated, including virtually all USW members who live in Creighton, Sask., located down the road from Flin Flon, Man. As of June 4, the CRC has registered more than 8,000 people from over 2,800 households evacuated due to the wildfires in Saskatchewan.

The Steelworkers Humanity Fund's latest $20,000 donation to the CRC will be used to assist those affected by the wildfires in Saskatchewan with immediate and ongoing relief. This includes financial assistance, support to evacuees and the communities hosting them, recovery and resilience efforts in response to the wildfires, as well as supporting community preparedness and risk reduction for future disaster events within the province.

"Our thoughts are with the families and communities who have been forced to flee their homes due to the devastating wildfires in Saskatchewan," said Marty Warren, SHF President and USW National Director.

Anyone wishing to donate can visit the Red Cross 2025 Saskatchewan Wildfires Appeal website. Individual donations will be matched by the federal government.

Founded in 1985, the Steelworkers Humanity Fund is a registered charitable organization that focuses primarily on development projects and emergency aid in developing countries but also supports Canadian communities. USW members contribute to the fund through clauses negotiated into collective agreements. In some cases, employers make matching contributions to the fund.

For further information:

Marty Warren, President, Steelworkers Humanity Fund, 416-544-5951

Guillaume Charbonneau, Executive Director, Steelworkers Humanity Fund, 416-544-5944, ...

Denis St. Pierre, USW Communications, 647-522-1630, ...