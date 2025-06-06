NC Classic 2025: Neeraj Chopra Set To Compete With Top Javelin Stars In Inaugural Edition

Along with two-time Olympic medallist Neeraj Chopra, two-time world champion Anderson Peters from Grenada, Rio Olympics 2016 gold medallist Thomas Rohler of Germany and Kenya's Julius Yego are some of the names who will be participate in the inaugural edition of the Neeraj Chopra Classic, which will take place on July 5.

The NC Classic was originally slated to be held on May 24 but was later postponed to July 5 due to the cross-border tensions between India and Pakistan.

While Tokyo 2020 gold medallist Neeraj Chopra will headline the meet named in his honour, the Indian athlete will face stiff competition from some of the sport's biggest names.

Line-up for NC Classic 2025

The organisers of the event confirmed a 12-member entry list for the inaugural NC Classic on Friday, as per the Olympics.

The roster remains nearly identical to the original entry list released prior to the postponement, with just one change - Japan's Genki Dean has been replaced by Poland's Martin Konecny.

Anderson Peters, Thomas Rohler, and Julius Yego - the 2015 world champion and Rio 2016 silver medallist - will participate as originally planned.

The line-up also includes Pan American Games champion Curtis Thompson of the USA, Brazil's Luiz Mauricio da Silva, and Sri Lanka's Rumesh Pathirage.

Top Indian javelin players to feature in NC Classic

Meanwhile, Asian Games medallist Kishore Jena, Sachin Yadav, Rohit Yadav, and Sahil Silwal will represent the local challenge alongside Neeraj.

Sachin Yadav recently won the silver medal at the Asian Athletics Championships in Gumi, Republic of Korea, finishing behind Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem.

The NC Classic, co-organised by Neeraj Chopra, JSW Sports, the Athletics Federation of India (AFI), and World Athletics (WA), will be held at the Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru.

It was originally set to be hosted by Panchkula's Tau Devi Lal Stadium in Neeraj's home state of Haryana, but was later moved due to issues with the floodlights at the initial venue.

Classified as a WA 'A' category or Continental Tour Gold-level meet, the NC Classic will be thehighest-tier international athletics event hosted in India.

Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025 entry list:

Neeraj Chopra (IND)

Anderson Peters (GRN)

Luiz Mauricio da Silva (BRA)

Thomas Rohler (GER)

Curtis Thompson (USA)

Martin Konecny (POL)

Julius Yego (KEN)

Rumesh Pathirage (SRI)

Sachin Yadav (IND)

Rohit Yadav (IND)

Sahil Silwal (IND)

Kishore Jena (IND).