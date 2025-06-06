Trouble Mounts For RCB Third Case Filed At Cubbon Park Holding IPL Victors 'Responsible' For Bengaluru Stampede
This FIR marks the third complaint filed in connection with the tragic stampede that claimed 11 lives and injured over 50 people during RCB's IPL victory celebrations. Venu's complaint alleges poor crowd management and negligence by the organisers, blaming misleading social media posts that falsely claimed free entry without tickets, which drew thousands of fans to the stadium.
Another survivor, 25-year-old designer Rolan Gomes from Rajarajeshwari Nagar, also filed an FIR against RCB, KSCA, and DNA Entertainment, citing negligence and poor planning that led to the stampede near Gate No. 17. He suffered a dislocated shoulder in the crush and described the chaos as thousands of fans rushed in simultaneously through narrow gates.FIR Filed Against Virat Kohli?
A complaint has been filed by senior social activist HM Venkatesh at the Cubbon Park Police Station in Bengaluru, urging that Virat Kohli be named in connection with the stampede outside M Chinnaswamy Stadium during the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) IPL victory celebrations.
The Bengaluru police have acknowledged the complaint and stated it will be considered as part of the ongoing investigation, although Virat Kohli or any other RCB player has not been officially named as accused in the FIR so far.
The Bengaluru police have registered a suo motu case against RCB, KSCA, and DNA Entertainment under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and investigations are ongoing. On June 6, Nikhil Sosale, the marketing head of RCB and senior executive at DNA Entertainment, was arrested at Kempegowda International Airport while attempting to leave for Mumbai and remanded to police custody.
The Karnataka High Court has taken suo motu cognisance of the stampede and sought a detailed report from the state government on the lapses leading to the tragedy. Meanwhile, the government has announced compensation of ₹10 lakh for each deceased victim's family and pledged to cover medical expenses for the injured.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Koywe Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Expanding Stablecoin Liquidity Across Latin America
- BC.GAME Unveils New Logo, Strengthens Crypto Integration In Igaming Ecosystem
- Nodit Launches Blockchain MCP To Bring Blockchain Context To Gpts And AI Tools
- XDC Network Concludes Integration With Utila Enabling Institutional Access To Custody Assets
- Mantle And Republic Technologies Forge Strategic Partnership To Pioneer Institutional Meth Integration
- From Private Equity To Public: Trace ASI's AI For Crypto Hits 87% Success Rate
CommentsNo comment