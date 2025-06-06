Trouble Mounts For RCB Third Case Filed At Cubbon Park Holding IPL Victors 'Responsible' For Bengaluru Stampede

MENAFN - Live Mint) Bengaluru stampede: An FIR has been lodged at Cubbon Park Police Station by college student C Venu, holding the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) franchise, the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) administrative committee, and DNA Entertainment Pvt Limited responsible for the stampede at M Chinnaswamy Stadium on June 4. Venu, who was injured when a barricade fell on him during the chaotic crowd surge near Gate No. 6, said he is still unable to walk despite feeling better. He described the area as extremely crowded at the time of the incident.

This FIR marks the third complaint filed in connection with the tragic stampede that claimed 11 lives and injured over 50 people during RCB's IPL victory celebrations. Venu's complaint alleges poor crowd management and negligence by the organisers, blaming misleading social media posts that falsely claimed free entry without tickets, which drew thousands of fans to the stadium.

Another survivor, 25-year-old designer Rolan Gomes from Rajarajeshwari Nagar, also filed an FIR against RCB, KSCA, and DNA Entertainment, citing negligence and poor planning that led to the stampede near Gate No. 17. He suffered a dislocated shoulder in the crush and described the chaos as thousands of fans rushed in simultaneously through narrow gates.

FIR Filed Against Virat Kohli?

A complaint has been filed by senior social activist HM Venkatesh at the Cubbon Park Police Station in Bengaluru, urging that Virat Kohli be named in connection with the stampede outside M Chinnaswamy Stadium during the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) IPL victory celebrations.

The Bengaluru police have acknowledged the complaint and stated it will be considered as part of the ongoing investigation, although Virat Kohli or any other RCB player has not been officially named as accused in the FIR so far.

The Bengaluru police have registered a suo motu case against RCB, KSCA, and DNA Entertainment under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and investigations are ongoing. On June 6, Nikhil Sosale, the marketing head of RCB and senior executive at DNA Entertainment, was arrested at Kempegowda International Airport while attempting to leave for Mumbai and remanded to police custody.

The Karnataka High Court has taken suo motu cognisance of the stampede and sought a detailed report from the state government on the lapses leading to the tragedy. Meanwhile, the government has announced compensation of ₹10 lakh for each deceased victim's family and pledged to cover medical expenses for the injured.