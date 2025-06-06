Ecowatt Launches EWX Token Pre-Sale And Share Sale To Power Global Climate Action

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)EcoWatt, a pioneering force in climate-positive Web3 innovation, announces the launch of the- the currency for climate action. This pre-sale offers early supporters a unique opportunity to drive real-world impact by funding clean energy, enhancing climate resilience, and expanding electricity access for over 700 million people who still live without power - yet generate CO2 emissions comparable to the entire EU due to wood burning.







The EWX token lies at the heart of the EcoWatt ecosystem - a next-generation platform that empowers users to make every crypto transaction count towards real-world environmental impact. With governments scaling back on climate commitments and the global climate finance gap nearing $6 trillion by 2030 , EcoWatt steps in to lead where public institutions are falling short.

“The climate crisis isn't coming - it's already here,” said Thomas Puskas, CEO of EcoWatt.“Our mission is to turn every financial interaction into a force for good.

With EWX, we're decentralizing climate finance and giving power to the people.”

EWX Token Presale: Seize Your Opportunity to Shape the Future

As the EWX Token presale officially kicks off, EcoWatt is offering an exclusive early-entry opportunity to become a foundational participant in a transformative digital ecosystem. EcoWatt provides early participants an exclusive opportunity to secure tokens at the presale price of $0.01 per token, before the public listing at $0.15 in Q4 2025.







Key Features of the EWX Token:



Powers the EcoWatt ecosystem, including the upcoming GXchange (Green Exchange) platform.

Each transaction contributes to funding renewable energy, carbon reduction, and electricity access. Designed to reward users for climate-positive actions through tokenized impact.

In parallel, EcoWatt is also launching an exclusive share offering, giving early investors the opportunity to participate in the equity growth of the company. The offer will make available a limited allocation of EcoWatt shares to fuel expansion across Europe, Africa and Asia - regions that are central to EcoWatt's fast-growing renewable project pipeline.

EcoWatt holds a robust power plant pipeline exceeding 14,800 MW , positioning the company as a key driver in the global energy transition.

Join the Movement

Participate in the EWX pre-sale now and become a shareholder in a climate tech company committed to real impact.

About EcoWatt

EcoWatt is a global climate impact company that drives climate action by seamlessly integrating Web3 technology with climate impact and social projects.