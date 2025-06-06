Eid Demands Empathy
Eid
- Azha, also known as the Festival of Sacrifice, is a time for Muslims to reflect upon the spirit of sacrifice and seek divine blessings not only for themselves but for the entire Muslim ummah and humanity as a whole. Families purchase livestock for the ritual sacrifice, and its distribution among relatives and the needy people. This is both a sacrifice and an act of charity, carrying a profound spiritual significance. According to religious tradition, the festival commemorates the willingness of the Prophet Ibrahim to sacrifice his beloved son, Ismail, as commanded by Allah. However, as Prophet Ibrahim prepared to carry out the sacrifice, Allah provided a ram to be sacrificed instead, symbolizing the ultimate act of submission and devotion to the Creator.
While the festival is often associated with the act of sacrificing animals, its essence lies in the profound message of selflessness and devotion exemplified by Prophet Ibrahim. It serves as a reminder for Muslims to submit wholeheartedly to Allah's will and seek His pleasure.
This Eid comes in the wake of the four-day war between India and Pakistan over the tragic Pahalgam terror attack that killed 25 tourists and one pony operator. Thankfully the ceasefire followed, saving the region from large scale death and destruction. This makes the Eid festivity all the more blessed.
So, while we celebrate Eid, we need to be mindful of the sections of our society that are struggling to make ends meet, over and above the trauma and grief that we have been experiencing for so many years now. This calls for us to be much more austere in our celebration. We need to show that we care about them on Eid too.
Those of us who can afford to spend should instead donate the amount we would otherwise spend on consumables for our brethren in distress. The same goes for the people who spend lavishly on Eid feast. They would earn more Sawab and God's goodwill should they also contribute some amount to the people who have nothing. Let this Eid further strengthen and sustain the spirit of community effort that has made us resilient in the face of the worst adversity.Read Also Srinagar's Holy Market Is Crumbling Low Sales, High Hopes: Eid Trade Struggles Amid Slump
More than an occasion of joy, Eid in Kashmir is a time for reflection. And of mourning too, for the thousands who have died over the past over three decades. Eid is inherently also about joy and celebration but there is nothing routine about this joy. The festival is about spiritual renewal and a sense of fulfilment. In Kashmir and of course in other troubled spots of the world, Eid assumes a meaning that runs even deeper. It is a very solemn occasion for individual and collective reflection and remembrance. It is also about our obligation towards our society.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Imrat Group Gains Priority Access To New Product: Bybit Launches Direct Stock Trading Via Tether Stablecoin
- Signalrank Marks Two-Year Milestone With Strong Performance, Announces V4 Of Investment Selection Model
- Zircuit Enables Non-Custodial Wallet Top-Ups For Crypto Visa Cards
- US-Based GEM Fund Commits $80 Million Investment To Vietnam's Leading Proptech Firm Meey Group
- Markets4you Celebrates 18 Years With Global Recognition, New Features, And Expanded Trading Options
- Venom Foundation Achieves 150K TPS In Closed-Network Stress Test, Paving The Way For 2025 Mainnet Upgrade
- Akron, A 100% Cypherpunk Bitcoin Wallet, Launches To Support Spaces Protocol
CommentsNo comment