Eid Demands Empathy

Representational Photo

While the festival is often associated with the act of sacrificing animals, its essence lies in the profound message of selflessness and devotion exemplified by Prophet Ibrahim. It serves as a reminder for Muslims to submit wholeheartedly to Allah's will and seek His pleasure.

This Eid comes in the wake of the four-day war between India and Pakistan over the tragic Pahalgam terror attack that killed 25 tourists and one pony operator. Thankfully the ceasefire followed, saving the region from large scale death and destruction. This makes the Eid festivity all the more blessed.

So, while we celebrate Eid, we need to be mindful of the sections of our society that are struggling to make ends meet, over and above the trauma and grief that we have been experiencing for so many years now. This calls for us to be much more austere in our celebration. We need to show that we care about them on Eid too.

Those of us who can afford to spend should instead donate the amount we would otherwise spend on consumables for our brethren in distress. The same goes for the people who spend lavishly on Eid feast. They would earn more Sawab and God's goodwill should they also contribute some amount to the people who have nothing. Let this Eid further strengthen and sustain the spirit of community effort that has made us resilient in the face of the worst adversity.

More than an occasion of joy, Eid in Kashmir is a time for reflection. And of mourning too, for the thousands who have died over the past over three decades. Eid is inherently also about joy and celebration but there is nothing routine about this joy. The festival is about spiritual renewal and a sense of fulfilment. In Kashmir and of course in other troubled spots of the world, Eid assumes a meaning that runs even deeper. It is a very solemn occasion for individual and collective reflection and remembrance. It is also about our obligation towards our society.