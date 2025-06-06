Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:07 AM EST - Roots Corporation : Will host a conference call to discuss its Fiscal 2025 first quarter results on Friday, June 13. Ms. Meghan Roach, President & Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Leon Wu, Chief Financial Officer, will host the call. Roots Corporation shares T are trading down $0.08 at $2.99.

