Eskay Mining Corp.


2025-06-06 03:11:46
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:40 AM EST - Eskay Mining Corp. : Announced Eskay's prospecting team will be on the ground later this month to explore the extent of the high-grade veins as well as the length of the overall mineralized trend discovered last season at the C10- Vermillion-Ted Morris (TM), trend situated in the southern portion of the Company's 100% controlled Consolidated Eskay project. Eskay Mining Corp. shares V are trading down $0.02 at $0.26.

