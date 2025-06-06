Cloud3 Ventures Inc. Accelerates Growth Across AI, Blockchain, And Mental Wellness Ecosystems With Strategic Holdings And Expansion Of The LIF3 Platform

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 6, 2025) - Cloud3 Ventures Inc. (CSE: CLDV) (OTCQB: CLDVF) (FSE: WQ40)" or the ""), a bold venture holding company pioneering blockchain, digital assets, artificial intelligence, and clean energy, today shares an update on its rapidly growing portfolio and long-term strategic positioning.

The Company maintains a diversified treasury and equity portfolio that reflects its conviction in transformative, high-impact technologies. Key holdings include:



LIF3, the Company's flagship ecosystem partner across DeFi, AI, and regenerative infrastructure. Cloud3 is all-in on building LIF3 as the connective layer between decentralized finance, intelligent systems, and conscious living.

Faith Tribe, a decentralized platform revolutionizing fashion and creative expression for the digital economy.

GAINS, a high-growth European AI and token launchpad that is actively scaling across the blockchain landscape.

NovoBeing, a next-generation AI + VR company focused on mental health and wellness. Cloud3 Ventures holds a significant equity stake, supporting the convergence of immersive technology and emotional well-being. Bitcoin, a long-held treasury asset that represents the Company's enduring belief in decentralized sound money. Cloud3 Ventures has maintained Bitcoin on its balance sheet since inception and continues to view it as a foundational digital store of value.

Recent developments within the portfolio continue to validate the Company's thesis:



Dynasty Studios, a seed-stage investment by Cloud3, recently closed a $14 million capital raise, proving early conviction in blockchain-native gaming. Unstoppable Domains is expanding globally, reinforcing Cloud3's commitment to decentralized identity and data sovereignty.

The Company also recently signed a Letter of Intent with QSTAR Labs, a disruptive AI infrastructure venture. This partnership is part of Cloud3's broader initiative to align with frontier technologies in compute, decentralized intelligence, and tokenized energy systems.

"We're not chasing trends-we're building the future," said David Nikzad, CEO and Co-Founder of Cloud3 Ventures. "From AI and clean energy to blockchain, Bitcoin, and mental wellness, we're fully committed to technologies that support the evolution of human life. Cloud3 is not just a holding company-it's a mission-driven platform for long-term value creation. And LIF3 is the center of that universe."

Cloud3 Ventures will continue to expand the LIF3 ecosystem, scale token and equity positions, and deepen its presence in global AI, blockchain, and life science networks.

About Cloud3 Ventures Inc.

Cloud3 Ventures Inc. is a Canadian company that operates at the forefront of blockchain innovation. Specializing in the LIF3 ecosystem, the Company provides infrastructure solutions to enable the next generation of decentralized applications.