Azerbaijan's Banks Trim Foreign Debt, Boost Financial Independence

In the complex world of global finance, economic resilience often speaks louder than rapid expansion. For Azerbaijan, a country strategically navigating both regional dynamics and economic modernization, the latest data from the Central Bank tells a quiet but powerful story of prudence and stability. As of May 1st, the external liabilities of Azerbaijani banks stood at 2.369 billion manats (approximately $1.39 billion), marking a decrease of 215.8 million manats ($127 million) since the beginning of the year.

Access to paid information is limited

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00₼ 3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00₼ Select -33% 6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84₼ Select -36% 1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10₼ Select -41%