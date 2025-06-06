UK's Lammy Condemns Russia's Overnight Strikes On Ukraine As Barbaric Acts

MENAFN - UkrinForm) He made the statement on social media platform X , as reported by Ukrinform.

“Yet again, Putin is attacking cities, homes, and civilians. These are not military targets but barbaric acts. Among those killed were members of the State Emergency Services who were working tirelessly to save and protect lives,” Lammy wrote.

EU Ambassadoron Kremlin's brutal retaliation strike: "Russia humiliated and furious"

According to Ukrinform, overnight on June 6, Russia launched one of its largest air attacks against Ukraine, using more than 400 drones and over 40 missiles, including ballistic ones.