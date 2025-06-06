Ukraine Condemns Russia's 'Brutal Tactics' On Second Anniversary Of Kakhovka Ecocide
The Foreign Ministry emphasized that the deliberate destruction of the Kakhovka dam in Kherson region caused the largest man-made environmental disaster in Europe since World War II. The resulting flood submerged nearly 80 towns and villages, cut off water access for 1.6 million people, devastated ecosystems, poisoned soil and water, and released landmines into the Black Sea.
"Dam destruction is a war crime, and this act shows Russia's brutal tactics in its war against Ukraine. The consequences affect the whole region and will take years to repair. This was Russia's terrible crime against people and nature. It demands justice," the Foreign Ministry said.Read also: Lubinets and IAEA Director General discuss security and humanitarian situation at ZNPP
As previously reported by Ukrinform, in the early hours of June 6, 2023, Russian forces blew up the Kakhovka dam, causing massive flooding in parts of Kherson and Mykolaiv regions while simultaneously draining the Kakhovka Reservoir to critically low levels.
