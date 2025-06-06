War Update: 110 Clashes On Frontline Since Morning, Pokrovsk Sector Remains Hottest Spot
From within its own territory, Russian forces shelled border areas in Chernihiv region (Maryine) and multiple locations in Sumy region (Myropilske, Rivne, Bachivsk, Tovstodubove, Holubivka, Turya, Bobylivka, Luhivka, Uhroidy, Bila Bereza, Hirky, Mezenivka, Yastrubshchyna, and Nova Huta) with artillery. Uhroidy and Klymentove in Sumy region were also hit by Russian airstrikes.
In the Kharkiv sector , Ukrainian defenders repelled two Russian attacks in the areas of Vovchansk and Krasne Pershe.
In the Kupiansk sector , Russian forces launched three attacks near the settlements of Zahryzove and Stepova Novoselivka. All were successfully repelled.
In the Lyman sector , nine Russian assaults were recorded near Hrekivka, Kolodiazi, and toward Novyi Mir and Torske. Four clashes are ongoing.Read also: Russia launched over 400 drones, 40 missiles against Ukraine overnight - Zelensky
In the Siversk sector , Russian troops attempted two attacks toward Serebrianka.
In the Kramatorsk sector , five Russian attacks were repelled near Chasiv Yar and in the direction of Bila Hora. One battle is ongoing.
In the Toretsk sector , Russian forces made nine attempts to dislodge Ukrainian defenders near Kleban-Byk, Toretsk, and toward Stepanivka and Yablunivka. All were repelled.
In the Pokrovsk sector , Russian forces made 36 attempts to push Ukrainian defenders from their positions near Yelyzavetivka, Lysivka, Pokrovsk, Udachne, Novoserhiivka, Orikhove, Nadiivka, Andriivka, toward Malynivka, Myroliubivka, Poltavka, Promin, and Muravka. Ukrainian troops have already repelled 31 attacks and are continuing to hold the line.
In the Novopavlivka sector , ten Russian attacks were repelled near Novopil, Zelenyi Hai, Shevchenko, and Vilne Pole. Russian aviation struck the area of Olhivske.
In the Huliaipole sector , Ukrainian defenders repelled two attacks near Malynivka and toward Poltavka. Three more clashes are ongoing. Airstrikes were reported on Huliaipole, Poltavka, and Malynivka.
In the Orikhiv sector , two Russian assaults were stopped near Piatykhatky and toward Pavlivka. An airstrike hit Kamianske.
In the Prydniprovske sector , Russian forces fired unguided aerial rockets at the area around Mykolaivka.
In the Kursk sector , Ukrainian forces repelled 17 Russian attacks. The Russian military launched 11 guided aerial bombs and conducted 122 artillery strikes, including four from multiple rocket launcher systems.Read also: Russia's war casualty toll up by 1,160 over past day
As Ukrinform previously reported, overnight on June 6, Ukrainian Defense Forces conducted preemptive strikes on Russian airbases Engels and Dyagilevo.
