Russian Forces Strike Industrial Area In Kharkiv

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"Preliminary reports indicate a strike on an industrial zone in the Kyivskyi district. Details are being clarified. So far, there is no information about casualties," the statement reads.

Earlier reports said that Russian forces attacked Kharkiv on the night of June 5, injuring 19 people, including four children.