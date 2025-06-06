Russian Forces Strike Industrial Area In Kharkiv
"Preliminary reports indicate a strike on an industrial zone in the Kyivskyi district. Details are being clarified. So far, there is no information about casualties," the statement reads.Read also: Over 204 combat clashes on front lines in past 24 hours, 76 of them near Pokrovsk
Earlier reports said that Russian forces attacked Kharkiv on the night of June 5, injuring 19 people, including four children.
