Rail Infrastructure In Kyiv Region Restored After Overnight Russian Attack

"Tracks, communications systems, and the overhead power network have been restored ahead of schedule. The section is now open for train traffic, meaning trains are returning to their regular routes and will arrive without delays," the statement reads.

It was also noted that suburban trains would resume operating according to their normal schedule.

On the night of June 5-6, Russia launched over 400 drones and 45 missiles of various types at Ukraine. Strikes were recorded in 13 locations, with debris falling in 19 others.

The Kyiv region was among the regions targeted. Damage was reported in the Bucha, Boryspil, and Brovary districts.

Earlier, Ukrzaliznytsia confirmed that a railway section in the Kyiv region had been damaged, with full restoration initially expected by the end of the day.

Photo: Ukrzaliznytsia