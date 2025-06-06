Shmyhal Highlights Journalists' Role During Wartime

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Shmyhal shared his message on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

Amid the full-scale war, Ukrainian journalists are creating "a new chapter in journalism," he wrote.

Correspondents, camera operators, and photographers risk their lives every day, always staying alert and ready to report from the heart of unfolding events. By working on the front lines and in active combat zones, they inform the public, document Russian war crimes, and reveal the truth to the world.

"They also become chroniclers of the stories of those defending Ukraine and of those who have become innocent victims of this war. Journalists record the history of vanished towns and villages - and sadly, entire families - who fall victim to Russian terror. Journalists unite people, coordinate large-scale volunteer initiatives, and help with local evacuations," Shmyhal said.

He expressed his gratitude to members of the profession for their "courage, integrity, and dedication."

Ukraine celebrates Journalist Day on June 6.

Photo credit: Denys Shmyhal / Facebook