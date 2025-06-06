Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Body Recovered From Rubble In Chernihiv After Russian Attack


2025-06-06 03:09:03
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's State Emergency Service (SES) reported this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

"Rescuers have recovered a body from the rubble. Search and rescue operations are ongoing," the statement read.

Read also: Body of man recovered from under rubble in Lutsk, injury toll rises to 27

Earlier reports indicated that several people could still be trapped after a building was destroyed in the overnight attack. The strike damaged two kindergartens, a school, a vocational college, residential apartment buildings, infrastructure facilities, and an industrial site. Three people were reported injured.

Photo: Ukraine's State Emergency Service

