Body Recovered From Rubble In Chernihiv After Russian Attack
"Rescuers have recovered a body from the rubble. Search and rescue operations are ongoing," the statement read.Read also: Body of man recovered from under rubble in Lutsk, injury toll rises to 27
Earlier reports indicated that several people could still be trapped after a building was destroyed in the overnight attack. The strike damaged two kindergartens, a school, a vocational college, residential apartment buildings, infrastructure facilities, and an industrial site. Three people were reported injured.
Photo: Ukraine's State Emergency Service
