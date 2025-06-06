Body Recovered From Rubble In Chernihiv After Russian Attack

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukraine's State Emergency Service (SES) reported this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

"Rescuers have recovered a body from the rubble. Search and rescue operations are ongoing," the statement read.

Body of man recovered from under rubble in Lutsk, injury toll rises to 27

Earlier reports indicated that several people could still be trapped after a building was destroyed in the overnight attack. The strike damaged two kindergartens, a school, a vocational college, residential apartment buildings, infrastructure facilities, and an industrial site. Three people were reported injured.

Photo: Ukraine's State Emergency Service